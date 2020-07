217 SKIPPER Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking garage

BETTER HURRY. GREAT HOME, MOST CONVENIENT LOCATION IN MANDEVILLE NEXT TO MANDEVILLE HIGH AND 2 MINUTES CAUSEWAY. OPEN FLOOR WITH FAMILY RM, DINING RM, KITCHEN WITH GRANITE TOPS, SS APPLIANCES, REFRIGERATOR. OFF KITCHEN IS A LG BONUS/PLAY. SPLIT FL PLAN WITH LG MST BD AND BATH, 2 BDS & BTH ON OTHER side. FAMILY RM HAS F/P & WOOD FLOORS LEADING TO PATIO & NICE LG YARD. THE HOME HAS REAR YD ACCESS LEADING TO A DETACHED GARAGE & CARPORT. CAR/BOAT STORAGE. GREAT AREA FOR ENTERTAINING. AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST