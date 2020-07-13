/
apartments with pool
24 Apartments for rent in Mandeville, LA with pool
10 Units Available
Grand Palms
1402 N Causeway Blvd, Mandeville, LA
1 Bedroom
$810
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1012 sqft
On the shore of Lake Pontchartrain, only 30 minutes from downtown New Orleans. Community amenities include two swimming pools, a playground for children and outdoor grilling areas.
34 Units Available
Chapel Creek
200 Chapel Crk, Mandeville, LA
1 Bedroom
$864
967 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1510 sqft
Virtual tours and online leasing available! Contact our team by phone or email today. Located in Mandeville, Chapel Creek is a luxury rental community with a traditional New Orleans flair.
19 Units Available
Cypress Lake Apartments
2615 N Causeway Blvd, Mandeville, LA
1 Bedroom
$829
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$918
850 sqft
On-site fitness center, courtyard area and pool. Stainless steel appliances, galley kitchens and walk-in showers. On-site gazebo, grill area and lots of storage. Near Mandeville and New Orleans.
20 Units Available
Botanica
100 Saint Ann Dr, Mandeville, LA
1 Bedroom
$899
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Envision your own private world of comfort in the New Orleans area. A controlled access apartment community enhanced by lush landscaping, charming courtyards, and amenity-rich apartment homes.
1 Unit Available
108 OAK ALY Drive
108 Oak Aly, Mandeville, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1700 sqft
Beautiful quiet gated garden home in Chinchuba Creek Gardens. This home has so much to offer. Master bedroom downstairs, open floor plan, gas fireplace, granite counter tops and stainless appliances.
1 Unit Available
1202 CHINCHUBA CREEK Boulevard
1202 Chinchuba Creek Blvd, Mandeville, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1395 sqft
Fantastic opportunity to invest or owner occupy! Newly renovated condo located in a gated community behind Mandeville High School. The upper floor of the unit features 3BR/2BA. Downstairs features an open kitchen and living area with a half bathroom.
Results within 1 mile of Mandeville
1 Unit Available
15 JACQUELINE Court
15 Jacqueline Ct, St. Tammany County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1695 sqft
Great condo for lease in Beau Chene located in Blue Ribbon School District. 2 Bedroom, plus loft with 2 full baths. No carpet. Travertine throughout living area, bamboo and wood floors in bedrooms and loft area. 1BR/Ba up and 1BR/Ba down.
Results within 5 miles of Mandeville
11 Units Available
Brewster Commons at River Chase
16309 E Brewster Rd, Covington, LA
1 Bedroom
$880
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated units featuring ceiling fans, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, private patios and in-unit laundry facilities. Walk to Regal Cinemas, shopping and dining. Just off I-12 on Brewster Road.
17 Units Available
Artesia
8382 Westshore Dr, Covington, LA
1 Bedroom
$905
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1258 sqft
Brand-new community just across I-12 from Lake Pontchartrain in Covington. Luxury units with custom finishes, 9-foot ceilings and custom cabinetry. Community features include personal training, free bicycles and car detailing.
17 Units Available
Retreat at River Chase
1776 Continental Dr, Covington, LA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$907
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,026
1202 sqft
This gated community is adjacent to Interstate 12 and just minutes from the River Chase shopping area. Residents enjoy a saltwater swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. In-unit features include walk-in closets and granite countertops.
16 Units Available
Brookstone Park
1842 Ochsner Boulevard, Covington, LA
1 Bedroom
$989
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,419
1287 sqft
Secluded, Luxury Apartment Living In Covington, Louisiana\nExperience Covingtons preferred address at Brookstone Park Apartments! This amazing, gated community is hidden among a natural wooded setting on the brand new Ochsner Boulevard Extension,
25 Units Available
The Green at Northpark
2021 Sullivan Ln, Covington, LA
1 Bedroom
$929
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1083 sqft
Virtual tours and online leasing available! Contact our team by phone or email today.
29 Units Available
Ibis Trail at Covington, LLC
28 Park Place Dr, Covington, LA
1 Bedroom
$899
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ibis Trail at Covington, LLC in Covington. View photos, descriptions and more!
10 Units Available
Abita View
19600 N 12th St, St. Tammany County, LA
1 Bedroom
$880
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1337 sqft
Welcome to Abita View Apartment Homes nestled in beautiful Covington, Louisiana. We are conveniently located North of Lake Pontchartrain near Highway 190. This is your gateway to various shopping venues nearby.
1 Unit Available
Palmetto Greens
900 Emerald Forest Blvd, Covington, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Palmetto Greens Apartment Homes, you will find our unique variety of 1, 2 & 3 bedroom floorplans can provide you with the amenities you need and want to fit your lifestyle.
1 Unit Available
32 LAUREL OAK Drive
32 Laurel Oak, St. Tammany County, LA
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
2461 sqft
Lovely home in popular Northpark . 5 bedrooms/ 3 full baths. high ceilings . Granite in kitchen. Wood flooring thru much of the home. Attached 2 car garage. Community pool.
1 Unit Available
177 EMERALD OAKS Drive
177 Emerald Oaks Dr, St. Tammany County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1484 sqft
Garden Home in Gated Community - fenced back yard, community pool, lawn service included, granite counters & stainless steel appliances, convenient location MINUTES TO I-12 & Causeway - very spacious - master bedroom on lower level.
1 Unit Available
500 RIVER HIGHLANDS Boulevard
500 River Highlands Blvd, St. Tammany County, LA
Studio
$1,355
1548 sqft
1,548 sq ft of retail/office space to be built out to your specifications. Currently sits as unfinished, open space and build out allowance to be negotiated prior to lease.
1 Unit Available
5004 ANTHONY Lane
5004 Anthony Ln, St. Tammany County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
Great location with easy access to I-12. A hidden gym, Fairway Garden Homes is a small gated community. Main living area with high ceilings, gas corner fireplace and tile flooring.
1 Unit Available
620 AUTUMN GARDENS Drive
620 Autumn Gardens Dr, St. Tammany County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1915 sqft
Immaculately Maintained 6 Year Old Home in Demand School District! This French Country Style Patio Home Features an All Brick/Stucco Exterior with 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Bathrooms, Living Room Offering Natural Light and Brick Fireplace.
1 Unit Available
4065 JONATHON Lane
4065 Jonathon Ln N, St. Tammany County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1350 sqft
Lovely condo in a gated community near shopping & restaurants. Open floor plan, gas fireplace, granite counter tops, stainless appliances (gas range) refrigerator, washer & dryer all included. Private balcony off master bedroom.
Results within 10 miles of Mandeville
1 Unit Available
41043 Snowball Circle
41043 Snowball Circle Drive, Tangipahoa County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1400 sqft
Well Maintained home with no carpet, laminate and tile floors, open floor plan, ceiling fans through-out, community pool, play ground, easy driver to I-12 and shopping, schools, parks, and much more!
1 Unit Available
860 CHRETIEN POINT Avenue
860 Cretien Point Avenue, St. Tammany County, LA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2719 sqft
Stunning 2013 Parade Home. This home was built with exceptional finishes and attention to details. If you demand the finest custom touches & craftsmanship, don't miss the chance to own one of the finest homes in TerraBella Village.
1 Unit Available
41852 Snowball Circle
41852 Snowball Circle Drive, Tangipahoa County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1416 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath home with open floor plan, large kitchen, large master bedroom with his and her closets, and new carpet in the other two bedrooms. This home also has a double car garage, a covered patio and a fenced back yard.
