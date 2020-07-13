/
pet friendly apartments
24 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Mandeville, LA
Grand Palms
1402 N Causeway Blvd, Mandeville, LA
1 Bedroom
$810
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1012 sqft
On the shore of Lake Pontchartrain, only 30 minutes from downtown New Orleans. Community amenities include two swimming pools, a playground for children and outdoor grilling areas.
Chapel Creek
200 Chapel Crk, Mandeville, LA
1 Bedroom
$864
967 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1510 sqft
Virtual tours and online leasing available! Contact our team by phone or email today. Located in Mandeville, Chapel Creek is a luxury rental community with a traditional New Orleans flair.
Cypress Lake Apartments
2615 N Causeway Blvd, Mandeville, LA
1 Bedroom
$829
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$918
850 sqft
On-site fitness center, courtyard area and pool. Stainless steel appliances, galley kitchens and walk-in showers. On-site gazebo, grill area and lots of storage. Near Mandeville and New Orleans.
Botanica
100 Saint Ann Dr, Mandeville, LA
1 Bedroom
$899
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Envision your own private world of comfort in the New Orleans area. A controlled access apartment community enhanced by lush landscaping, charming courtyards, and amenity-rich apartment homes.
1664 ORLEANS Street
1664 Orleans St, St. Tammany County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1040 sqft
MANDEVILLE LEASE AVAILABLE MID-JUNE! Mandeville pet-friendly 3 bedroom, 2 bath duplex! Pet must be approved by lessor. The pictures shown are of a unit identical in floor plan - wall colors will be different.
423 JULIETTE Lane
423 Juliette Ln, St. Tammany County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1400 sqft
Perfect lease! Gated community in the middle of Mandeville, by interstate, shopping, and great schools. Open concept, 3 beds, 2 baths, large rooms, new flooring-no carpet, fenced outdoor area that backs to green space, one car garage.
708 Heavens Dr
708 Heavens Dr, St. Tammany County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1280 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
New Construction - Completed February 2019. - Amazing 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom apartment in Mandeville. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and yard.
211 Driftwood St
211 Driftwood Street, St. Tammany County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1550 sqft
Clean 3BR home in Fantastic Mandeville location - Property Id: 268313 LOCATION is everything! Relocating to the Northshore? Upgrading from an apartment? Come and spread out in this adorable updated 3 BR/ 2 Bath home with no carpet! -Open kitchen
116 MERGANSER Drive
116 Merganser Dr, St. Tammany County, LA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2546 sqft
This spacious 4 bedroom house was made for family life. The kitchen and breakfast area open to to a large family room with a fireplace built-in shelves. The kitchen is equipped with two ovens, gas range, large refrigerator.
608 BON TEMPS ROULE Drive
608 Bon Temps Roule, St. Tammany County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1366 sqft
Super cute, recently renovated AND conveniently located! Prime Mandeville location is minutes to shopping, restaurants and the Causeway. Walking distance to Franco's Athletic Club! Award-winning schools! Tenants responsible for lawn care.
Brewster Commons at River Chase
16309 E Brewster Rd, Covington, LA
1 Bedroom
$880
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated units featuring ceiling fans, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, private patios and in-unit laundry facilities. Walk to Regal Cinemas, shopping and dining. Just off I-12 on Brewster Road.
Artesia
8382 Westshore Dr, Covington, LA
1 Bedroom
$905
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1258 sqft
Brand-new community just across I-12 from Lake Pontchartrain in Covington. Luxury units with custom finishes, 9-foot ceilings and custom cabinetry. Community features include personal training, free bicycles and car detailing.
Retreat at River Chase
1776 Continental Dr, Covington, LA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$907
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,026
1145 sqft
This gated community is adjacent to Interstate 12 and just minutes from the River Chase shopping area. Residents enjoy a saltwater swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. In-unit features include walk-in closets and granite countertops.
16 Units Available
Brookstone Park
1842 Ochsner Boulevard, Covington, LA
1 Bedroom
$989
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,419
1287 sqft
Secluded, Luxury Apartment Living In Covington, Louisiana\nExperience Covingtons preferred address at Brookstone Park Apartments! This amazing, gated community is hidden among a natural wooded setting on the brand new Ochsner Boulevard Extension,
The Green at Northpark
2021 Sullivan Ln, Covington, LA
1 Bedroom
$929
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1083 sqft
Virtual tours and online leasing available! Contact our team by phone or email today.
Ibis Trail at Covington, LLC
28 Park Place Dr, Covington, LA
1 Bedroom
$899
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ibis Trail at Covington, LLC in Covington. View photos, descriptions and more!
Abita View
19600 N 12th St, St. Tammany County, LA
1 Bedroom
$880
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1337 sqft
Welcome to Abita View Apartment Homes nestled in beautiful Covington, Louisiana. We are conveniently located North of Lake Pontchartrain near Highway 190. This is your gateway to various shopping venues nearby.
Palmetto Greens
900 Emerald Forest Blvd, Covington, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Palmetto Greens Apartment Homes, you will find our unique variety of 1, 2 & 3 bedroom floorplans can provide you with the amenities you need and want to fit your lifestyle.
70098 5TH STREET Street
70098 5th St, St. Tammany County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1649 sqft
Super cute home in like-new condition. Convenient to amenities. Not pets. No smokers
213 WOODCREST Drive
213 Woodcrest Drive, St. Tammany County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1644 sqft
Beautiful, upscale, and move-in ready rental in Crestwood Estates. Open floor plan with an oversized master bedroom with private french doors entry to separate patio, corner soaking tub, double vanities, double closets.
508 ENGLISH OAKS Drive
508 English Oak Drive, St. Tammany County, LA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2696 sqft
Spacious home in Grand Oaks! Walk inside to sunny living spaces w/wood floors. A beautiful kitchen features a double fireplace, eat in bar, granite counters, stainless appliances, pantry & custom cabinets.
41188 Dove Landing
41188 Dove Landing Drive, Tangipahoa County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2075 sqft
- No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5880915)
1544 Dominic Dr
1544 Dominic Dr, St. Tammany County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1689 sqft
Outstanding Home For Lease In Enchanting Oak Alley Subdivision.
1741 HWY 22 W Highway
1741 Highway 22 W, St. Tammany County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1010 sqft
RENT INCLUDES WATER, TRASH COLLECTION, SATELLITE TV, INTERNET & LAWN CARE. Pay only rent and electric.
