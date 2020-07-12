/
perkins highland
121 Apartments for rent in Perkins - Highland, Oak Hills Place, LA
2 Units Available
The Terraces at Perkins Rowe
10202 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,411
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,834
1279 sqft
Beautifully landscaped property with blooming gardens and stunning fountains. Units include deluxe private patio or balcony. Just blocks from the Mississippi River and minutes from Perkins Row, LSU and the Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center.
1 Unit Available
1772 Manor Oak Dr.
1772 Manor Oak Drive, Oak Hills Place, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1500 sqft
3 BR/ 2 BA house in Oak Hills Area! Perkins/Bluebonnet $1395/mo! - iF you want to be close to Perkins Rowe, Hospitals, restaurants and new offices this is the house with little maintenance on your part.
1 Unit Available
7707 Bluebonnet Blvd #421
7707 Bluebonnet Boulevard, Oak Hills Place, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom Flat in Perkins Rowe - This stylish 1 bedroom is move in ready. Overlooking the pool from the 4th floor, this unit has a bright and open floorplan, great function and chic finishes.
1 Unit Available
1253 E. Stanwick Place
1253 East Stanwick Place, Oak Hills Place, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2050 sqft
1253 E. Stanwick Place Available 09/04/20 DID NOT FLOOD! THE STREET WHERE NOTHING HAPPENS JUST OFF BLUEBONNET - This street should be private since it is only one block long and has pristine homes that make perfect sense for living.
1 Unit Available
15232 Hidden Villa Dr
15232 Hidden Villa Dr, Village St. George, LA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1850 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom home in Gated Community - Fantastic design and gated community with pool, fitness center and clubhouse. This home has cypress cabinets, granite counters, and santos mahogony flooring. 4 bedroom, 2 bath and office nook.
1 Unit Available
13431 Briargrove Ave
13431 Briargrove Avenue, Village St. George, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1653 sqft
Home near Siegen - This great home has been updated and is move-in ready! Conveniently located off of Perkins Rd and Siegen Lane and convenient to shopping, restaurants, and I10! The home comes with a dishwasher, fridge and range.
1 Unit Available
1124 Knollhaven Dr.
1124 Knollhaven Drive, Village St. George, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1492 sqft
1124 Knollhaven Dr. Available 08/15/20 3 Bedroom House off Perkins near Pecue Available Mid July! - Directions: PERKINS TO BROOKHOLLOW - RIGHT AT FIRST STREET, LEFT ON KNOLLHAVEN Subdivision: BROOKHOLLOW GLEN 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS 1,492 SQ.FT.
1 Unit Available
13751 Gentilly Court
13751 Gentilly Court, Village St. George, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1304 sqft
13751 Gentilly Court - Located in Perkins Village off Perkins by Pecue Lane.. Across street from BREC park. This 1304 sq.
1 Unit Available
8500 BLUEBONNET BLVD #16
8500 Bluebonnet Boulevard, Oak Hills Place, LA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1400 sqft
8500 BLUEBONNET BLVD #16 Available 08/10/20 3 BEDROOM CONDO ON BLUEBONNET NEAR PERKINS ROWE - Directions: Bluebonnet Blvd. between Perkins and Highland.
1 Unit Available
866 WEST LAKEVIEW DR
866 West Lakeview Drive, Oak Hills Place, LA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2664 sqft
DROPPED RENT $300. Large Lake Front OAK HILLS Subdivision - OLOL (4MI), LSU (7MI), L'AUBERGE CASINO (5MI) - This home is set in a quiet neighborhood with a picturesque lake view setting.
1 Unit Available
1771 O Brien
1771 Obrien Dr, Oak Hills Place, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1826 sqft
Conveniently Located near Perkins Rowe & Bluebonnet - A beautiful home located in a desirable area. Brick porch with Cypress colums surrounded by a professionally landscaped yard.
1 Unit Available
13332 JOLISSAINT DR
13332 Jolissaint Drive, Village St. George, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1660 sqft
Move-in-ready, updated home near Siegen and Perkins. Spacious, open floor plan with living room, dining, and kitchen all open in one space! Makes for great entertaining! Features an additional formal dining/living room.
1 Unit Available
11720 Perkins Road
11720 Perkins Road, Oak Hills Place, LA
Studio
$1,200
Country Living in the heart of South Baton Rouge - Country living in the heart of South Baton Rouge. Three bedroom, two bath, new paint and carpet inside. Three acre tract of land with house on the back potion secluded from the busy street.
1 Unit Available
1522 Briarrose Drive
1522 Briarrose Drive, Village St. George, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1682 sqft
3 Bedroom House Newly updated off Siegen and Perkins ! - Directions: Siegen Ln to Briar Hollow Ave., turn left on Briarrose. Subdivision: Quail Ridge 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS 1,682 SQ.FT. RENT: $ 1,500.00 SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,500.
Results within 1 mile of Perkins - Highland
33 Units Available
Tuscany Villas
10732 S Mall Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$886
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,027
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,384
1223 sqft
Units feature laundry, carpet and recent renovations. Community includes a gym, internet access, parking, a pool and an internet cafe. Located on S. Mall Dr., close to lots of shopping options.
Verified
15 Units Available
Citiscape at Essen
5010 Mancuso Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,059
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brilliant Baton Rouge apartments in a friendly complex. Recently renovated units boast carpets, hardwood floors and air conditioning. Alarm system, internet access, swimming pool and fire pit. Just north of Interstate 10.
13 Units Available
The Gates At Citiplace
2500 Gates Cir, Inniswold, LA
1 Bedroom
$999
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1573 sqft
Luxury apartments with hardwood floors, in-suite laundry, granite counters, and fireplace. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, guest suites, and sports courts. Great location near IHOP, BREC Industriplex Park. Short drive to Baton Rouge.
21 Units Available
The Park On Bluebonnet
8008 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$950
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1348 sqft
Luxurious units include bath tub, hardwood floors, patio or balcony, and ice maker. Community features 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill and pool. Located to parks, restaurants and entertainment.
1 Unit Available
10136 Bonnet Cove
10136 Bonnet Cove Ave, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1800 sqft
10136 Bonnet Cove Available 07/24/20 3BR 3BA Small Gated Community off of Burbank - CHIC TOWNHOME IN SMALL GATED COMMUNITY. BOOMING AREA WITH LOTS OF NEW DEVELOPMENTS. CONVENIENT TO LSU, MALL OF LA AND GREAT RESTAURANTS.
1 Unit Available
5130 Butter Creek Ln Unit 4
5130 Butter Creek Lane, East Baton Rouge County, LA
1 Bedroom
$850
800 sqft
5130 Butter Creek Ln Unit 4 Available 08/07/20 Mid City 1 Bed 1 Bath Condo Next to Hospitals between I-10/1-12 only $850/mo! - Perfect for anyone wanting to live in the heart of Baton Rouge.
1 Unit Available
5160 Everett Lane Apt. B
5160 Everett Lane, East Baton Rouge County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1125 sqft
5160 Everett Lane Apt. B Available 07/20/20 2 BEDROOM CONDO NEAR OUR LADY OF THE LAKE AND MALL OF LOUISIANA. - Directions: Essen to Summa turn right on Everett. Subdivision: Brandon Hollow 2 BEDROOMS 1.5 BATHROOMS 1,125 SQ.FT. RENT: $ 950.
1 Unit Available
10126 Bonnet Cove
10126 Bonnet Cove Ave, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1800 sqft
10126 Bonnet Cove Available 07/17/20 Spacious 3BR 3BA off Burbank and Bluebonnet - CHIC TOWNHOME IN SMALL GATED COMMUNITY. BOOMING AREA WITH LOTS OF NEW DEVELOPMENTS. CONVENIENT TO LSU, MALL OF LA AND GREAT RESTAURANTS.
1 Unit Available
1253 Springlake
1253 Springlake Drive, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1700 sqft
1253 Springlake Available 08/01/20 1253 Springlake - Off Bluebonnet, 1700 sq.
1 Unit Available
5223 BLAIR LN
5223 Blair Lane, East Baton Rouge County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1100 sqft
Great location! Cozy condo in the heart of Baton Rouge. Close to Our Lady of the Lake and Mall of Louisiana. 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. Call us today for your private showing.