Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard

Lovely rental in the Garden District. The entire interior and exterior of apartment has been recently painted. You will love the original hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen has granite counter tops, includes a refrigerator, gas range and original farmhouse kitchen sink that was newly refinished, washer/dryer. Window units and ceiling fans are in the living room and bedroom. There is a private fenced in courtyard for your enjoyment.