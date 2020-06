Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities pool

***Available July 1***



Recently updated 3 Bedroom, 2 bath condo in University View Condos on East Boyd. This complex has an amazing location super close to campus. New flooring in Bedrooms, New appliances, and bathrooms have been updated with Granite. Living room has high vaulted ceilings with open floor plan into the kitchen. Condo complex is fully gated and includes two pools. This is a MUST SEE



****Water included in rent****