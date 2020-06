Amenities

in unit laundry stainless steel

Unit Amenities in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities

3BR/3BA Luxury condo in exclusive 333 Lofts Complex. Unit features all the modern features you could ever expect. New floors, Stainless Appliances, modern light fixtures, and modern fixtures in the bathrooms. To top it all off, there is a washer/dryer INCLUDED in the unit. Unit is located in a gated community that is walking distance to all parts of LSU campus. It is the perfect fit for anyone that wants to be in a new, luxury condo and still be right next to campus.