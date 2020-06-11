All apartments in Baton Rouge
1465 W. Chimes St.

1465 West Chimes Street · (225) 751-8847
Location

1465 West Chimes Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70802
Old South Baton Rouge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1465 W. Chimes St. · Avail. now

$975

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1345 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

3BR/2BATH very close to LSU! $975/mo. - Walking distance to LSU! Large fully fenced backyard.
3 bedrooms, 2 full baths. No carpet!
Large dogs acceptable.

Improvements recently done: Entire house painted. Exterior painted and new shutters. New ceiling fans in bedrooms.

Acceptable pets will require a refundable pet deposit.
Security deposit is $975.

Pics, Info, and Application available at www.TomMackeyProperties.com.

Marketed exclusively by Tom Mackey Real Estate Services, 9336 Interline Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 225-751-8847
Licensed to practice real estate in LA.
All measurements and property info deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3702232)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1465 W. Chimes St. have any available units?
1465 W. Chimes St. has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baton Rouge, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baton Rouge Rent Report.
What amenities does 1465 W. Chimes St. have?
Some of 1465 W. Chimes St.'s amenities include pet friendly, carport, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1465 W. Chimes St. currently offering any rent specials?
1465 W. Chimes St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1465 W. Chimes St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1465 W. Chimes St. is pet friendly.
Does 1465 W. Chimes St. offer parking?
Yes, 1465 W. Chimes St. does offer parking.
Does 1465 W. Chimes St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1465 W. Chimes St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1465 W. Chimes St. have a pool?
No, 1465 W. Chimes St. does not have a pool.
Does 1465 W. Chimes St. have accessible units?
No, 1465 W. Chimes St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1465 W. Chimes St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1465 W. Chimes St. does not have units with dishwashers.
