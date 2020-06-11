1465 W. Chimes St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan Property Amenities pet friendly carport parking

3BR/2BATH very close to LSU! $975/mo. - Walking distance to LSU! Large fully fenced backyard.

3 bedrooms, 2 full baths. No carpet!

Large dogs acceptable.



Improvements recently done: Entire house painted. Exterior painted and new shutters. New ceiling fans in bedrooms.



Acceptable pets will require a refundable pet deposit.

Security deposit is $975.



No Cats Allowed



