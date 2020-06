Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

14033 Stone Gate Dr. Available 08/07/20 Newer 4 bedroom house off Old Hammond $1895/mo. - INCREDIBLE NEW SUBDIVISION CONVENIENT TO I-12 AND OLD HAMMOND! GREAT FLOOR-PLAN WITH AN EXTRA LARGE KITCHEN AND LIVING AREA OPEN TO FORMAL DINING OR DEN AREA. AN ENTERTAINER'S DREAM WITH KITCHEN ISLAND, WALK-IN PANTRY, ELECTRIC COOK-TOP AND WALL OVEN AND THE HOUSE IS ALREADY WIRED FOR SURROUND SOUND! FRENCH DOORS LEAD OUT TO A LARGE COVERED BACK PORCH AND A PRIVACY FENCED BACKYARD. 8 FOOT PRIVACY FENCING ACROSS THE BACK AND 6FT PRIVACY UP THE SIDES OF THE YARD. EASY MAINTENANCE WITH ALL BEAUTIFUL CERAMIC TILE FLOORING DOWNSTAIRS AND CARPET UPSTAIRS! CENTRAL VACUUM SYSTEM. UPSTAIRS LAUNDRY ROOM WITH LOTS OF BUILT-INS. HUGE BEDROOMS AND THE MASTER BATH HAS THE JETTED TUB AND SEPARATE GLASS SHOWER. 2 THERMOSTATS: 1 UP AND 1 DOWN. UPSTAIRS BALCONY. FRESH INTERIOR PAINT AND LOVELY LANDSCAPING.

SECURITY DEPOSIT IS $1895

ACCEPTABLE PETS WILL REQUIRE A REFUNDABLE PET DEPOSIT.



Parking: dbl garage

Appliance: REFRIGERATOR, DISHWASHER, RANGE/OVEN, WASHER AND DRYER



ELECTRICITY IS WITH demco.

WATER, SEWER, TRASH WITH BRWATER.



Pics, Info, and Application available at www.TomMackeyProperties.com.



Marketed exclusively by Tom Mackey Real Estate Services, 9336 Interline Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 225-751-8847

Licensed to practice real estate in LA.

All measurements and property info deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



(RLNE4840909)