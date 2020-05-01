All apartments in Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge, LA
1362 Brightside Dr. #202
1362 Brightside Dr. #202

1362 Brightside Drive · (225) 297-7468 ext. 7468
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Baton Rouge
South Campus
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Location

1362 Brightside Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70820
South Campus

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1362 Brightside Dr. #202 · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1533 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
1362 Brightside #202 - This almost new condo is just South of the LSU campus and on the bus route, it has three bedrooms and three full baths. The unit has new carpet and granite counters in the kitchen and bathrooms. The kitchen has a nice raised breakfast bar and lots of storage. It also has beautiful wood cabinets, a pantry, and stainless appliances. Each of the bedrooms have a walk in closet and their own bathroom. There is also a covered patio viewing the private community pool and each condo has a large outside storage as well. All units have 3 assigned parking spaces. The best feature of the community is how nice and quiet it is. There are only 2 buildings, two stories each within the gated community and a pool in the middle. Owner may consider a small pet with approval and a fee. Tenant pays all utilities (HOA pays garbage pickup). "Additional $20 Pet Application Fee will be required"

(RLNE2923948)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1362 Brightside Dr. #202 have any available units?
1362 Brightside Dr. #202 has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baton Rouge, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baton Rouge Rent Report.
What amenities does 1362 Brightside Dr. #202 have?
Some of 1362 Brightside Dr. #202's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1362 Brightside Dr. #202 currently offering any rent specials?
1362 Brightside Dr. #202 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1362 Brightside Dr. #202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1362 Brightside Dr. #202 is pet friendly.
Does 1362 Brightside Dr. #202 offer parking?
Yes, 1362 Brightside Dr. #202 does offer parking.
Does 1362 Brightside Dr. #202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1362 Brightside Dr. #202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1362 Brightside Dr. #202 have a pool?
Yes, 1362 Brightside Dr. #202 has a pool.
Does 1362 Brightside Dr. #202 have accessible units?
No, 1362 Brightside Dr. #202 does not have accessible units.
Does 1362 Brightside Dr. #202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1362 Brightside Dr. #202 does not have units with dishwashers.
