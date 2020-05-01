1362 Brightside Dr. #202

Amenities

1362 Brightside #202 - This almost new condo is just South of the LSU campus and on the bus route, it has three bedrooms and three full baths. The unit has new carpet and granite counters in the kitchen and bathrooms. The kitchen has a nice raised breakfast bar and lots of storage. It also has beautiful wood cabinets, a pantry, and stainless appliances. Each of the bedrooms have a walk in closet and their own bathroom. There is also a covered patio viewing the private community pool and each condo has a large outside storage as well. All units have 3 assigned parking spaces. The best feature of the community is how nice and quiet it is. There are only 2 buildings, two stories each within the gated community and a pool in the middle. Owner may consider a small pet with approval and a fee. Tenant pays all utilities (HOA pays garbage pickup). "Additional $20 Pet Application Fee will be required"



(RLNE2923948)