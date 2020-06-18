All apartments in Baton Rouge
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

13156 Jennifer Lynn Avenue

13156 Jennifer Lynn Avenue · (225) 252-8645
Location

13156 Jennifer Lynn Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA 70815
Sherwood Forest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 13156 Jennifer Lynn Avenue · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 BEDROOM CUSTOM BUILT HOME! MUST SEE - Directions: Old Hammond Hwy to South Flannery, cross bridge, Jennifer Lynn is on the left immediately after bridge.
Subdivision: JENNIFER LYNN PLACE

3 BEDROOMS
2 BATHROOMS
1,400 SQ.FT.

RENT: $ 1,350.00
SECURITY DEPOSIT: $ 1,350.00
PET DEPOSIT: $500.00
MAYBE PET FRIENDLY! CALL FOR DETAILS

Description:
Double Garage
Fenced Yard with deck.
Security system available.
Washer & Dryer CONNECTIONS. Owner can provide. Call for details
Refrigerator remains
Owner requires a minimum credit score of 600

Cute as could be! Open floor plan with ceramic tile floors and fireplace. Very impressive 20' vaulted ceilings in living/dining/kitchen with special accent lighting nestled between the eye catching architectural beams with decorative ceiling fans. Ceramic tile countertops and backsplash in kitchen and breakfast island with impressive fixtures and hardware. Each bedroom is spacious in size and has ample closet space. The master bath features a jetted tub with separate shower w/marble floors and built-ins. This home also features a private fenced in backyard with a cozy deck. Don't forget to take notice of the huge walk in storage area above the 2 car garage, perfect for a future bonus room or that always needed extra storage space. This home was built personally for the builder himself so you could only imagine the amenities you will find!

(RLNE3801895)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13156 Jennifer Lynn Avenue have any available units?
13156 Jennifer Lynn Avenue has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baton Rouge, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baton Rouge Rent Report.
What amenities does 13156 Jennifer Lynn Avenue have?
Some of 13156 Jennifer Lynn Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13156 Jennifer Lynn Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13156 Jennifer Lynn Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13156 Jennifer Lynn Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 13156 Jennifer Lynn Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 13156 Jennifer Lynn Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 13156 Jennifer Lynn Avenue does offer parking.
Does 13156 Jennifer Lynn Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13156 Jennifer Lynn Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13156 Jennifer Lynn Avenue have a pool?
No, 13156 Jennifer Lynn Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 13156 Jennifer Lynn Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13156 Jennifer Lynn Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13156 Jennifer Lynn Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 13156 Jennifer Lynn Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
