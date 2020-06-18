13156 Jennifer Lynn Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3 BEDROOM CUSTOM BUILT HOME! MUST SEE - Directions: Old Hammond Hwy to South Flannery, cross bridge, Jennifer Lynn is on the left immediately after bridge.

Subdivision: JENNIFER LYNN PLACE



3 BEDROOMS

2 BATHROOMS

1,400 SQ.FT.



RENT: $ 1,350.00

SECURITY DEPOSIT: $ 1,350.00

PET DEPOSIT: $500.00

MAYBE PET FRIENDLY! CALL FOR DETAILS



Description:

Double Garage

Fenced Yard with deck.

Security system available.

Washer & Dryer CONNECTIONS. Owner can provide. Call for details

Refrigerator remains

Owner requires a minimum credit score of 600



Cute as could be! Open floor plan with ceramic tile floors and fireplace. Very impressive 20' vaulted ceilings in living/dining/kitchen with special accent lighting nestled between the eye catching architectural beams with decorative ceiling fans. Ceramic tile countertops and backsplash in kitchen and breakfast island with impressive fixtures and hardware. Each bedroom is spacious in size and has ample closet space. The master bath features a jetted tub with separate shower w/marble floors and built-ins. This home also features a private fenced in backyard with a cozy deck. Don't forget to take notice of the huge walk in storage area above the 2 car garage, perfect for a future bonus room or that always needed extra storage space. This home was built personally for the builder himself so you could only imagine the amenities you will find!



(RLNE3801895)