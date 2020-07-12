/
/
/
iroquois
Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:43 PM
231 Apartments for rent in Iroquois, Louisville, KY
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1320 Haskin Avenue
1320 Haskin Avenue, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$800
750 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home Available Now - Are you looking for a nice 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home that is available now? This cute home is located off Taylor Blvd. close to Olmstead Academy South and Iroquois High School.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1309 Haskin Avenue
1309 Haskin Avenue, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$899
Rental Houses, 1309 Haskin Ave., Louisville, KY 40215 - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Rental Home - Cute 3 bedroom, 1 bath house located in the south end of Louisville. 2 bedrooms are on the first floor with 1 bedroom on the second floor.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4545 Old Hazelwood Ave
4545 Old Hazelwood Avenue, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$899
1166 sqft
Rental houses, 4545 Old Hazelwood Ave.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 02:42pm
1 Unit Available
1442 Arling Avenue
1442 Arling Avenue, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$855
1100 sqft
For lease is this two bedroom home just rehabbed with fresh paint, refinished hardwood flooring, new kitchen, appliances, counters, etc. Home sits tucked away off Taylor Blvd with backyard and storage shed in rear. Tenant pays all utilities.
1 of 9
Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
1 Unit Available
1325 Huntoon Avenue
1325 Huntoon Avenue, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$750
900 sqft
For lease is this two bedroom home on quiet street near Iroquois high school. Has has been rehabbed with hardwood floors, updated appliances and renovated bathroom. Home comes with washer dryer, garage with power door and fully fenced in backyard.
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1417 Haskin Ave
1417 Haskin Avenue, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
936 sqft
3 bedroom 1 Bath ready to rent - Come look at this beautiful home, recently redone and fixed up nice. With Beautiful laminate floors and a spacious living room, come see this house and make it your next home. pm.bhhspw.
Results within 1 mile of Iroquois
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 01:30pm
1 Unit Available
5005 S 2nd St
5005 South 2nd Street, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$750
1105 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath recently updated lower level apartment in the desirable Beechmont area. Off street parking and separate entrance.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 02:42pm
1 Unit Available
5024 South 3rd Street
5024 South 3rd Street, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$550
650 sqft
Look no farther you will not find a cleaner unit for less. We have a 1 bedroom unit for rent. This unit has been repainted and updated floor installed throughout the apartment. This unit also has central air. No pets allowed.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3751 Powell Ave.
3751 Powell Avenue, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$749
825 sqft
Rental Houses, 3751 Powell Ave., Louisville, KY 40215 - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Fenced Rental Home - Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath home located in the south end of Louisville.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 01:30pm
1 Unit Available
4634 Southcrest Dr
4634 Southcrest Drive, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$800
700 sqft
Recently remodeled ranch duplex for rent in the charming area of Beechmont. Located on the most beautiful street in this area.
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5421 Winding Rd
5421 Winding Road, Louisville, KY
5 Bedrooms
$1,550
Iroquois Park area, 5 bedrooms, 1 bath with fireplace and deck. Rent is $1550 per month with $1550 deposit. Call today! John Bohn, Owner/Broker JEB Real Estate 502 296-0813 (RLNE5862061)
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
24 Colonial Oaks Court #2
24 Colonial Oaks Court, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$823
900 sqft
Colonial Oaks Apartments offers 1 & 2 Bedroom Garden apartments in a park-like setting. Our renovated apartments include major updates such as new paint, carpet, vinyl, countertops, appliances, light fixtures, and cabinets!
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
28 Colonial Oaks Court #3
28 Colonial Oaks Court, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$823
900 sqft
Colonial Oaks Apartments offers 1 & 2 Bedroom Garden apartments in a park-like setting. Our renovated apartments include major updates such as new paint, carpet, vinyl, countertops, appliances, light fixtures, and cabinets!
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
35 Colonial Oaks Court #2
35 Colonial Oaks Court, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$823
900 sqft
Colonial Oaks Apartments offers 1 & 2 Bedroom Garden apartments in a park-like setting. Our renovated apartments include major updates such as new paint, carpet, vinyl, countertops, appliances, light fixtures, and cabinets!
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1603 Bluegrass Ave
1603 Bluegrass Avenue, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
1603 Bluegrass Ave - Come make this your next home. This 3 bedroom 1 bath is fully load with all appliances and in a great location. Requirements - No Prior eviction - No Criminal History - Must make 31/2 time the rent amount per month Pm.bhhspw.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
4060 La Salle Avenue
4060 La Salle Avenue, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$950
4060 La Salle Ave (Hazelwood Area) - Want to schedule a showing? Complete the free pre-application on the 4 RENT Louisville website, here is the link: http://4rentlouisville.
Results within 5 miles of Iroquois
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
7 Units Available
Bradford Mills Lofts
1124 Reutlinger Avenue, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,209
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
855 sqft
***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process*** Live it.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 11:01am
9 Units Available
800 Tower City Club Apartments
800 S 4th St, Louisville, KY
Studio
$925
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$975
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1078 sqft
Close to I-64, these homes feature private terraces, kitchen islands, walk-in closets, and oversized windows. Community amenities include concierge services, a rooftop pool, and grilling areas. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
241 Units Available
Vesta Derby Oaks
3237 Utah Avenue, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$741
521 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$704
668 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$819
853 sqft
Vesta Derby Oaks offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom Louisville KY apartments in a pet friendly community.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
$
2 Units Available
Cardinal Village
1800 S 2nd St, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$780
575 sqft
One-bedroom apartments within walking distance of the University of Louisville, in historic Old Louisville. Apartments feature fully equipped kitchen with energy efficient appliances and breakfast bar; community features 24-hour laundry facilities and free resident parking.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
5 Units Available
Patriot Crossing Apartments
7103 Yorktown Rd, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
825 sqft
Move In Specials!! Washer/Dryer Connections! We pay water/sewer/trash! Call or Text Today! - Under NEW MANAGEMENT!! Patriot Crossing Apartments has fantastic prices! Call us TODAY for more information.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
12 Units Available
Renaissance St. Andrews
3311 Renwood Blvd, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$827
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$869
1100 sqft
Minutes to Iroquois Park. Thoughtfully-designed one- and two-bedroom apartments with spacious living rooms, gourmet kitchens, laundry rooms and private outdoor areas. Pet-friendly community offers extensive amenities and panoramic views of Louisville. Private garages available.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 12:29pm
9 Units Available
The Lux
2901 Lakeheath Drive, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$679
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A COMMUNITY OF PEOPLE WHO CARE. A PLACE WHERE YOU BELONG.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
15 Units Available
Lofts on Ormsby
512 W Ormsby Ave, Louisville, KY
Studio
$750
423 sqft
1 Bedroom
$800
450 sqft
Make your home in historic Old Louisville with Lofts on Ormsby! Conveniently located just minutes from Downtown, these charming apartments make it easy for anyone to enjoy the numerous conveniences and attractions that the city of Louisville has to