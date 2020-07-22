/
cherokee triangle
129 Apartments for rent in Cherokee Triangle, Louisville, KY
The Avenue Willow
2315 Glenmary Avenue, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
880 sqft
Your new apartment at Avenue Willow not only puts you in the heart of the Highlands just minutes from downtown, it also provides a beautiful property inside and out! Enjoy chef's kitchens with granite counter tops, dark cherry plank flooring or
The Avenue Highlands
1031 Everett Avenue, Louisville, KY
Studio
$949
388 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,059
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
950 sqft
Located in the beautiful Highlands neighborhood with tree-lined streets and elegant Victorian architecture, The Avenue is in a peaceful, pedestrian-friendly area defined by local pride, and endless amounts of Highland charm.
2232 Grinstead Dr
2232 Grinstead Drive, Louisville, KY
5 Bedrooms
$1,899
1900 sqft
2232 Grinstead Drive Highlands Hideaway $1899 - Property Id: 320645 Highlands home! Available and coming soon $1899 per month, main level kitchen with appliances, living room, dining room, 1 bedroom and a full bath.
1106 Cherokee Rd 1
1106 Cherokee Road, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,250
700 sqft
Heart of the Highlands 1 bed 1bath 1st floor unit - Property Id: 320656 1106 Cherokee Rd. #1 In the middle of the highlands, great area. A nice 1st floor unit with large living and dining area. Kitchen and bath are small but tasteful.
1243 Cherokee Road
1243 Cherokee Road, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1243 Cherokee Road- Carriage House (Highlands) - Interested in scheduling a showing? Please fill out the free pre-application found on the company website: http://4rentlouisville.
1261 Bassett Avenue
1261 Bassett Avenue, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2298 sqft
3 Bedroom Single Family Home in the Cherokee Triangle! - Your chance to live in the heart of the Cherokee Triangle Preservation District on lovely Bassett Ave.
1430 Everett Avenue
1430 Everett Avenue, Louisville, KY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$950
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated bright 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in the heart of Cherokee Triangle is available now. Just one street away from the restaurants and shops on Bardstown Rd and a 5 minute walk to Cherokee Park.
2354 Grinstead Drive #9
2354 Grinstead Drive, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$675
725 sqft
This is an all 1BR apartment community conveniently located in the heart of the Highlands with easy access to Bardstown Rd, I-64, and Lexington Rd. This property offers off-street parking, an on-site laundry facility, and each apartment has a patio.
2466 Glenmary Ave #6
2466 Glenmary Avenue, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$775
625 sqft
This beautiful one-bedroom apartment building boasts inlaid hardwood floors and an unbeatable location. These apartments are newly renovated featuring new kitchen cabinets, counters, and appliances. Situated in the heart of the Highlands.
Views at Crescent Hill
2201 Biljana Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$779
495 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$859
818 sqft
We are a luxury apartment community, just a short bike ride from Frankfort Ave and the Highlands, in the Clifton Heights neighborhood of Louisville KY. Reduced rates on select homes! Call for Special
Bradford Mills Lofts
1124 Reutlinger Avenue, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,109
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
875 sqft
***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process*** Live it.
Axis on Lexington
303 Axis Dr, Louisville, KY
Studio
$1,064
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,114
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1039 sqft
Situated conveniently close to I-64 for commuters. Units include laundry, stainless steel appliances, and extra storage. Community offers access to gym, coffee bar, courtyard, pool and dog park.
Elevate at NuLu Apartment Homes
510 S Shelby St, Louisville, KY
Studio
$748
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$751
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
918 sqft
Welcome home to Elevate at NuLu Apartment Homes, Louisville's historic community, revitalized to embrace the "New Louisville" way of thinking.
AMP Luxury Apartments
2030 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, KY
Studio
$944
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,004
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
1025 sqft
Urban-style apartments with open designs and lots of natural lighting. Pet-friendly. Bike storage available. Close to I-64 for easy access to all of Louisville. Near Cherokee Golf Course and Cherokee Park.
The Baxter
1221 East Broadway, Louisville, KY
Studio
$1,001
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,132
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1210 sqft
An Edwards CommunityELEVATE YOUR LIFESTYLETake a Virtual Tour Now!The Baxter offers modern and inspiring studio, one bedroom, one bedroom + den, two bedroom and two bedroom + den apartment homes fully loaded with the stylish finishes you crave.
Edison Lofts
801 E Washington St, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Huge 2 Bedroom Apartment in unique NuLu.
Highland Station
1172 East Broadway, Louisville, KY
Studio
$949
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,199
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1110 sqft
Our apartments in Highlands near downtown Louisville offer a wide array of layouts with our studio, one-, and two-bedroom floor plans.
1320 Hepburn Ave
1320 Hepburn Avenue, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,100
1000 sqft
Spacious Highlands Apartment/Great Location - Property Id: 297013 Stunning, Renovated and Large. 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom with lots of storage.This street is a Highland's favorite.
2042 Frankfort Ave
2042 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2042 Frankfort Ave - AVAILABLE 08/01/2020 - Property Id: 268103 *AVAILABLE 09/01/2020* NOTE: The property is not available for a one year lease. This is a temporary month to month rental.
932 E Jefferson Street
932 East Jefferson Street, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1399 sqft
Two bedroom Two bath home in NULU - Located in the NULU district, this one of a kind home offers all the elegance and charm you could ask for. Central heat and air, parking off street, hardwood flooring.
1838 Bardstown Road
1838 Bardstown Road, Louisville, KY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1003 sqft
This gorgeous two bedroom, one and a half bathroom apartment is our historical unit.
2132 Vernon Ct
2132 Vernon Court, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$875
1000 sqft
HUGE 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, Second Floor, 1000 sq. ft. Apartment is located off Frankfort Avenue in Crescent Hill Neighborhood - HUGE 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, Second Floor, 1000 sq. ft. Apartment is located off Frankfort Avenue in Crescent Hill Neighborhood.
1601 Spring Drive, #19
1601 Spring Drive, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1600 sqft
Luxury Highlands Condo - This Remarkable 2 bedroom, 2 bath condominium which is located at the corner of Spring and Bonnycastle near Cherokee park.
1919 Bonnycastle Avenue
1919 Bonnycastle Avenue, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1924 sqft
Beautiful and Charming 3 Bedroom Highlands Home! - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath home in the Highlands! You will fall in LOVE with the charm and character that this home has! There is gorgeous wood trim, hardwood floors, 3 unique faux