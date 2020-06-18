All apartments in Lexington
Last updated April 8 2020 at 9:38 AM

699 Gingermill Lane

699 Gingermill Lane · (859) 469-9429
Location

699 Gingermill Lane, Lexington, KY 40509
Andover Hills

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
Exquisite rental available minutes from Hamburg! Large open great room with vaulted ceilings, with a large stone gas fireplace. Fireplace is shared with the kitchen, updated with granite, stainless steel, custom cabinets and pantry shelving. Includes a first floor master with a large master bathroom with tiled shower, dual vanity, heated floors, and a large walk-in closest with custom shelving. Upstairs includes 4 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Each bedroom has their own large closet. Backyard is accessed from either master bedroom or eat in kitchen area. Has a built in gas fire pit and is completely fenced. You don't want to miss out on this rental, call today for your private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 699 Gingermill Lane have any available units?
699 Gingermill Lane has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lexington, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lexington Rent Report.
What amenities does 699 Gingermill Lane have?
Some of 699 Gingermill Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 699 Gingermill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
699 Gingermill Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 699 Gingermill Lane pet-friendly?
No, 699 Gingermill Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lexington.
Does 699 Gingermill Lane offer parking?
Yes, 699 Gingermill Lane does offer parking.
Does 699 Gingermill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 699 Gingermill Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 699 Gingermill Lane have a pool?
No, 699 Gingermill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 699 Gingermill Lane have accessible units?
No, 699 Gingermill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 699 Gingermill Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 699 Gingermill Lane has units with dishwashers.
