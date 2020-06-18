699 Gingermill Lane

Amenities

Exquisite rental available minutes from Hamburg! Large open great room with vaulted ceilings, with a large stone gas fireplace. Fireplace is shared with the kitchen, updated with granite, stainless steel, custom cabinets and pantry shelving. Includes a first floor master with a large master bathroom with tiled shower, dual vanity, heated floors, and a large walk-in closest with custom shelving. Upstairs includes 4 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Each bedroom has their own large closet. Backyard is accessed from either master bedroom or eat in kitchen area. Has a built in gas fire pit and is completely fenced. You don't want to miss out on this rental, call today for your private showing!