Gorgeous brick townhouse in Ashland Park, located on Central Avenue blocks away from Henry Clay Estate. This is a end unit. This beautiful 2 bedroom home has lots of upgrades. New gas fireplace insert. The kitchen has been completely renovated with new cabinets, appliances and granite counter tops. Washer and Dryer is included. Conveniently located in the downtown area near lots of dining and shopping.