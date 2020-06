Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Great ranch with split bedroom floor plan. Large master with bath (separate shower and tub) and walk-in closet. Home also features a formal dining room, family room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace, and nice deck for entertaining. Home is available July 1,2020. At least 24 hours notice is required to show. Pictures are from previous listing. We do not accept section 8 at this property.