Last updated May 19 2020 at 3:58 PM

257 S Limestone

257 South Limestone · (859) 514-6753
Location

257 South Limestone, Lexington, KY 40508
Historic South Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,799

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AVAILABLE NOW: Beautiful condo located at 257 S. Limestone or also known as Kimball House Square. This is an older home that was converted into two condos. Unit 201 is the upstairs condo. You will not find a more spacious condo featuring vaulted ceilings, exposed brick, walk up floored attic for storage, intercom, NEST thermostats, all hardwood floors, Character, and much more. Right between Downtown & UK. Across the street from the UK Good Sam Hospital, Tin Roof, Local Taco, Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse, New Marriott at City Center, TARGET, and a lot more... The garage in pics is not promised, but might be an option if tenant wants. Parking is available in parking lot and is only for owners/tenants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 257 S Limestone have any available units?
257 S Limestone has a unit available for $1,799 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lexington, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lexington Rent Report.
What amenities does 257 S Limestone have?
Some of 257 S Limestone's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 257 S Limestone currently offering any rent specials?
257 S Limestone isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 257 S Limestone pet-friendly?
No, 257 S Limestone is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lexington.
Does 257 S Limestone offer parking?
Yes, 257 S Limestone does offer parking.
Does 257 S Limestone have units with washers and dryers?
No, 257 S Limestone does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 257 S Limestone have a pool?
No, 257 S Limestone does not have a pool.
Does 257 S Limestone have accessible units?
No, 257 S Limestone does not have accessible units.
Does 257 S Limestone have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 257 S Limestone has units with dishwashers.
