Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage microwave range refrigerator

AVAILABLE NOW: Beautiful condo located at 257 S. Limestone or also known as Kimball House Square. This is an older home that was converted into two condos. Unit 201 is the upstairs condo. You will not find a more spacious condo featuring vaulted ceilings, exposed brick, walk up floored attic for storage, intercom, NEST thermostats, all hardwood floors, Character, and much more. Right between Downtown & UK. Across the street from the UK Good Sam Hospital, Tin Roof, Local Taco, Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse, New Marriott at City Center, TARGET, and a lot more... The garage in pics is not promised, but might be an option if tenant wants. Parking is available in parking lot and is only for owners/tenants.