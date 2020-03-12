247 N Broadway

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance

Absolutely stunning remodeled condo in the heart of Downtown Lexington! The original ballroom to the historic Tilford House, this rarity features 1 bedroom and 1 full bath with original fireplaces, 14' ceilings, crown moldings, floor to ceiling mirrors, and crystal chandeliers with HUGE windows for plenty of natural light. Hardwood flooring throughout. Kitchen includes custom cabinets with new stainless steel appliances. Washer/dryer and off street parking are included. Secure building with 24/7 maintenance. Sorry no pets allowed. Tenant pays E,W,G.