247 N Broadway

Amenities
Absolutely stunning remodeled condo in the heart of Downtown Lexington! The original ballroom to the historic Tilford House, this rarity features 1 bedroom and 1 full bath with original fireplaces, 14' ceilings, crown moldings, floor to ceiling mirrors, and crystal chandeliers with HUGE windows for plenty of natural light. Hardwood flooring throughout. Kitchen includes custom cabinets with new stainless steel appliances. Washer/dryer and off street parking are included. Secure building with 24/7 maintenance. Sorry no pets allowed. Tenant pays E,W,G.