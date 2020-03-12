All apartments in Lexington
247 N Broadway
Last updated May 29 2020 at 4:22 AM

247 N Broadway

247 North Broadway · (859) 309-9648
Location

247 North Broadway, Lexington, KY 40507

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
Absolutely stunning remodeled condo in the heart of Downtown Lexington! The original ballroom to the historic Tilford House, this rarity features 1 bedroom and 1 full bath with original fireplaces, 14' ceilings, crown moldings, floor to ceiling mirrors, and crystal chandeliers with HUGE windows for plenty of natural light. Hardwood flooring throughout. Kitchen includes custom cabinets with new stainless steel appliances. Washer/dryer and off street parking are included. Secure building with 24/7 maintenance. Sorry no pets allowed. Tenant pays E,W,G.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 247 N Broadway have any available units?
247 N Broadway has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lexington, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lexington Rent Report.
What amenities does 247 N Broadway have?
Some of 247 N Broadway's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 247 N Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
247 N Broadway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 247 N Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 247 N Broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lexington.
Does 247 N Broadway offer parking?
Yes, 247 N Broadway does offer parking.
Does 247 N Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 247 N Broadway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 247 N Broadway have a pool?
No, 247 N Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 247 N Broadway have accessible units?
No, 247 N Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 247 N Broadway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 247 N Broadway has units with dishwashers.
