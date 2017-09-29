Rent Calculator
138 Henton Road
138 Henton Road
138 Henton Road
Location
138 Henton Road, Lexington, KY 40508
Melrose-Oakpark
Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2 bedrooms, 1 bath, there is an extra room in the attic, big fenced in back yard, Gas heat, gas water heater. VIRTUAL TOURS ONLY
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 138 Henton Road have any available units?
138 Henton Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lexington, KY
.
How much is rent in Lexington, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lexington Rent Report
.
Is 138 Henton Road currently offering any rent specials?
138 Henton Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 138 Henton Road pet-friendly?
No, 138 Henton Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lexington
.
Does 138 Henton Road offer parking?
No, 138 Henton Road does not offer parking.
Does 138 Henton Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 138 Henton Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 138 Henton Road have a pool?
No, 138 Henton Road does not have a pool.
Does 138 Henton Road have accessible units?
No, 138 Henton Road does not have accessible units.
Does 138 Henton Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 138 Henton Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 138 Henton Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 138 Henton Road does not have units with air conditioning.
