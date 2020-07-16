3153 N Pepper Ridge

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Pristine inside and out!! Great West Wichita Neighborhood in Maize School Dist. - Ranch Style with four bedrooms and three baths. Finished basement with huge family rec., the fourth legal bedroom,third bath and plenty of storage. Main floor laundry. Mbr. bath has separate shower and soaker tub.

NOTE: HOME-N-HARTH INC. IS SEEKING A QUALIFIED TENANT ONLY. THE OWNER WHO LIVES NEXT DOOR WILL MANAGE THE PROPERTY ONCE LEASE HAS BEEN ESTABLISHED.



Pets only allowed with owners approval.



(RLNE5861807)