Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:52 PM

3153 N Pepper Ridge

3153 North Pepper Ridge Street · No Longer Available
Location

3153 North Pepper Ridge Street, Wichita, KS 67205

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Pristine inside and out!! Great West Wichita Neighborhood in Maize School Dist. - Ranch Style with four bedrooms and three baths. Finished basement with huge family rec., the fourth legal bedroom,third bath and plenty of storage. Main floor laundry. Mbr. bath has separate shower and soaker tub.
NOTE: HOME-N-HARTH INC. IS SEEKING A QUALIFIED TENANT ONLY. THE OWNER WHO LIVES NEXT DOOR WILL MANAGE THE PROPERTY ONCE LEASE HAS BEEN ESTABLISHED.

Pets only allowed with owners approval.

(RLNE5861807)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3153 N Pepper Ridge have any available units?
3153 N Pepper Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wichita, KS.
How much is rent in Wichita, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wichita Rent Report.
Is 3153 N Pepper Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
3153 N Pepper Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3153 N Pepper Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, 3153 N Pepper Ridge is pet friendly.
Does 3153 N Pepper Ridge offer parking?
No, 3153 N Pepper Ridge does not offer parking.
Does 3153 N Pepper Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3153 N Pepper Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3153 N Pepper Ridge have a pool?
No, 3153 N Pepper Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 3153 N Pepper Ridge have accessible units?
No, 3153 N Pepper Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 3153 N Pepper Ridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 3153 N Pepper Ridge does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3153 N Pepper Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 3153 N Pepper Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.
