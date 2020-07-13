Amenities
Sundance Apartments, in Wichita, Kansas, offers newly renovated one and two bedroom apartments that include granite-style countertops, black appliances, updated fixtures and wood-style flooring. Our well-appointed homes also include oversized closets, ceiling fans and private patios or balconies as well as full-size washer and dryer connections in select homes. With four floorplan options from which to choose, we are certain you will find a home that perfectly suits your lifestyle. Our pet-friendly community has an array of amenities including a bark park, fitness center, indoor swimming pool, lighted tennis courts and lighted basketball court. All of our amenities, combined with a convenient location near Bradley Fair Shopping Center, WSU and various entertainment and restaurant options, makes Sundance Apartments the perfect place to call home. Apply online today!