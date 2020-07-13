All apartments in Wichita
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:35 PM

Sundance Apartments

1945 N Rock Rd · (316) 746-7567
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1945 N Rock Rd, Wichita, KS 67206

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2309 · Avail. Aug 12

$591

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 480 sqft

Unit 2315 · Avail. Jul 31

$591

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 480 sqft

Unit 0913 · Avail. Aug 21

$641

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 480 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2414 · Avail. Aug 15

$805

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 835 sqft

Unit 2511 · Avail. Aug 20

$810

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 835 sqft

Unit 2515 · Avail. Aug 19

$810

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 835 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sundance Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
package receiving
tennis court
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
volleyball court
Sundance Apartments, in Wichita, Kansas, offers newly renovated one and two bedroom apartments that include granite-style countertops, black appliances, updated fixtures and wood-style flooring. Our well-appointed homes also include oversized closets, ceiling fans and private patios or balconies as well as full-size washer and dryer connections in select homes. With four floorplan options from which to choose, we are certain you will find a home that perfectly suits your lifestyle. Our pet-friendly community has an array of amenities including a bark park, fitness center, indoor swimming pool, lighted tennis courts and lighted basketball court. All of our amenities, combined with a convenient location near Bradley Fair Shopping Center, WSU and various entertainment and restaurant options, makes Sundance Apartments the perfect place to call home. Apply online today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $200-$375 non-refundable or $400-$750 refundable
Move-in Fees: $125 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $150 for 1 pet, $200 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $25 for 1 pet/month, $30 for 2 pets/month
restrictions: Pitbull, Chow
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sundance Apartments have any available units?
Sundance Apartments has 9 units available starting at $591 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Wichita, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wichita Rent Report.
What amenities does Sundance Apartments have?
Some of Sundance Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sundance Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Sundance Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sundance Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Sundance Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Sundance Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Sundance Apartments offers parking.
Does Sundance Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Sundance Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Sundance Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Sundance Apartments has a pool.
Does Sundance Apartments have accessible units?
No, Sundance Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Sundance Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sundance Apartments has units with dishwashers.
