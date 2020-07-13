Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center clubhouse courtyard dog park 24hr gym pool bbq/grill internet access package receiving tennis court parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance volleyball court

Sundance Apartments, in Wichita, Kansas, offers newly renovated one and two bedroom apartments that include granite-style countertops, black appliances, updated fixtures and wood-style flooring. Our well-appointed homes also include oversized closets, ceiling fans and private patios or balconies as well as full-size washer and dryer connections in select homes. With four floorplan options from which to choose, we are certain you will find a home that perfectly suits your lifestyle. Our pet-friendly community has an array of amenities including a bark park, fitness center, indoor swimming pool, lighted tennis courts and lighted basketball court. All of our amenities, combined with a convenient location near Bradley Fair Shopping Center, WSU and various entertainment and restaurant options, makes Sundance Apartments the perfect place to call home. Apply online today!