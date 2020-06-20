Sign Up
Login
List With Us
Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
All apartments in Wichita
Find more places like
2345 S Linden Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Wichita, KS
/
2345 S Linden Circle
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM
Check Availability
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2345 S Linden Circle
2345 South Linden Circle
·
(530) 391-6163
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Wichita
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2345 South Linden Circle, Wichita, KS 67207
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent
Report This Listing
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Become a Home-Owner Today! - Ready NOW - Fully Updated!
Owner Will Finance - No Bank Needed
$6,000.00 Down Payment
$1,395/Month
Become a Homeowner Today!
(RLNE5744127)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 2345 S Linden Circle have any available units?
2345 S Linden Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Wichita, KS
.
How much is rent in Wichita, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Wichita Rent Report
.
Is 2345 S Linden Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2345 S Linden Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2345 S Linden Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2345 S Linden Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2345 S Linden Circle offer parking?
No, 2345 S Linden Circle does not offer parking.
Does 2345 S Linden Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2345 S Linden Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2345 S Linden Circle have a pool?
No, 2345 S Linden Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2345 S Linden Circle have accessible units?
No, 2345 S Linden Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2345 S Linden Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2345 S Linden Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2345 S Linden Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 2345 S Linden Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings
Berkshire Apartments
8820 W Westlawn St
Wichita, KS 67212
Sundance Apartments
1945 N Rock Rd
Wichita, KS 67206
Cottages at Crestview
110 N 127th St E Bldg 700
Wichita, KS 67206
Twin Lakes Apartments
1915 N Porter Ave
Wichita, KS 67203
Villas of Waterford
8510 E 29th St N
Wichita, KS 67226
Maple Gardens Village
10200 W Maple St
Wichita, KS 67209
Portofino
12526 E Central Ave
Wichita, KS 67206
Oakwood Waterwalk - Wichita
411 West Maple Street
Wichita, KS 67213
Similar Pages
Wichita 1 Bedrooms
Wichita 2 Bedrooms
Wichita Apartments with Balcony
Wichita Apartments with Parking
Wichita Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Ponca City, OK
Haysville, KS
Valley Center, KS
Maize, KS
Newton, KS
Halstead, KS
Derby, KS
El Dorado, KS
Andover, KS
Hutchinson, KS
Apartments Near Colleges
Wichita State University
Friends University