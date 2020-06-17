All apartments in Wichita
1527 N Northeast Pkwy
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:12 PM

1527 N Northeast Pkwy

1527 North Northeast Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

1527 North Northeast Parkway, Wichita, KS 67208
Ken-Mar

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Bedroom (all main floor), 1bath house in NE Wichita. 1 car attached garage. Fenced yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1527 N Northeast Pkwy have any available units?
1527 N Northeast Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wichita, KS.
How much is rent in Wichita, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wichita Rent Report.
What amenities does 1527 N Northeast Pkwy have?
Some of 1527 N Northeast Pkwy's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1527 N Northeast Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
1527 N Northeast Pkwy isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1527 N Northeast Pkwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 1527 N Northeast Pkwy is pet friendly.
Does 1527 N Northeast Pkwy offer parking?
Yes, 1527 N Northeast Pkwy does offer parking.
Does 1527 N Northeast Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1527 N Northeast Pkwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1527 N Northeast Pkwy have a pool?
No, 1527 N Northeast Pkwy does not have a pool.
Does 1527 N Northeast Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 1527 N Northeast Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 1527 N Northeast Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 1527 N Northeast Pkwy does not have units with dishwashers.
