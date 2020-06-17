Rent Calculator
Home
/
Wichita, KS
/
1527 N Northeast Pkwy
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:12 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1527 N Northeast Pkwy
1527 North Northeast Parkway
·
No Longer Available
Location
1527 North Northeast Parkway, Wichita, KS 67208
Ken-Mar
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Bedroom (all main floor), 1bath house in NE Wichita. 1 car attached garage. Fenced yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1527 N Northeast Pkwy have any available units?
1527 N Northeast Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Wichita, KS
.
How much is rent in Wichita, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Wichita Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1527 N Northeast Pkwy have?
Some of 1527 N Northeast Pkwy's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1527 N Northeast Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
1527 N Northeast Pkwy isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1527 N Northeast Pkwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 1527 N Northeast Pkwy is pet friendly.
Does 1527 N Northeast Pkwy offer parking?
Yes, 1527 N Northeast Pkwy does offer parking.
Does 1527 N Northeast Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1527 N Northeast Pkwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1527 N Northeast Pkwy have a pool?
No, 1527 N Northeast Pkwy does not have a pool.
Does 1527 N Northeast Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 1527 N Northeast Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 1527 N Northeast Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 1527 N Northeast Pkwy does not have units with dishwashers.
