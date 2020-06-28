All apartments in Spring Hill
21822 South Vine Street

21822 Vine Street · No Longer Available
Location

21822 Vine Street, Spring Hill, KS 66083

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME! We are celebrating the season! Application fees will be credited back with a signed lease! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21822 South Vine Street have any available units?
21822 South Vine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring Hill, KS.
Is 21822 South Vine Street currently offering any rent specials?
21822 South Vine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21822 South Vine Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 21822 South Vine Street is pet friendly.
Does 21822 South Vine Street offer parking?
No, 21822 South Vine Street does not offer parking.
Does 21822 South Vine Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21822 South Vine Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21822 South Vine Street have a pool?
No, 21822 South Vine Street does not have a pool.
Does 21822 South Vine Street have accessible units?
No, 21822 South Vine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 21822 South Vine Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 21822 South Vine Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21822 South Vine Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 21822 South Vine Street does not have units with air conditioning.
