9606 Beverly Dr.

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Beautiful 3 Bed home in Heart of Overland Park - Quick and easy access to Metcalf and I-435 tucked inside a quiet neighborhood this updated 3 bedroom has it all. Hard wood floors throughout, plus Granite in the Kitchen. Gas cook top and built in electric wall oven will please any cook. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances with granite counter tops. The backyard is a great place to enjoy an evening. Fenced Yard, Large raised Deck, Large patio with planter.



This home has a large unfinished basement great for storage or play. Driveway is 3 cars wide located in Nall Hills neighborhood in the Shawnee Mission South School district.



Small dogs only, under 25 lbs



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5103308)