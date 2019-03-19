All apartments in Overland Park
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

9606 Beverly Dr.

9606 Beverly Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9606 Beverly Drive, Overland Park, KS 66207
Nall Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Bed home in Heart of Overland Park - Quick and easy access to Metcalf and I-435 tucked inside a quiet neighborhood this updated 3 bedroom has it all. Hard wood floors throughout, plus Granite in the Kitchen. Gas cook top and built in electric wall oven will please any cook. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances with granite counter tops. The backyard is a great place to enjoy an evening. Fenced Yard, Large raised Deck, Large patio with planter.

This home has a large unfinished basement great for storage or play. Driveway is 3 cars wide located in Nall Hills neighborhood in the Shawnee Mission South School district.

Small dogs only, under 25 lbs

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5103308)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

