All apartments in Overland Park
Find more places like 9330 Lamar Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Overland Park, KS
/
9330 Lamar Ave
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:06 AM

9330 Lamar Ave

9330 Lamar Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Overland Park
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9330 Lamar Avenue, Overland Park, KS 66212
Johnson Hills

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
9330 Lamar Ave Available 04/12/20 4 Bed Home Completely Updated - Walk into the feel of a NEW home with floor to ceiling luxurious upgrades. Designer colors, quality tile in the entryway & bathrooms, updated fixtures, beautiful refinished hardwood floor in living room, family room and all bedrooms. Large Open Kitchen with granite, sink, fixtures and new appliances. New windows, New HVAC High Efficiency, New Driveway, New Roof. Fenced yard pets are welcome. Large Sub-Basement with Plenty of Storage. New Bathrooms with Quality fixtures.

Pets are Allowed with Pet deposit.

Video tour and apply online at RoyalGateKC.com

(RLNE2381635)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9330 Lamar Ave have any available units?
9330 Lamar Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 9330 Lamar Ave have?
Some of 9330 Lamar Ave's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9330 Lamar Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9330 Lamar Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9330 Lamar Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9330 Lamar Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9330 Lamar Ave offer parking?
No, 9330 Lamar Ave does not offer parking.
Does 9330 Lamar Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9330 Lamar Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9330 Lamar Ave have a pool?
No, 9330 Lamar Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9330 Lamar Ave have accessible units?
No, 9330 Lamar Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9330 Lamar Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9330 Lamar Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Signature Place
9251 W 121st Pl
Overland Park, KS 66213
Antioch Crossing
8710 W 106th St
Overland Park, KS 66212
Madison at Overland Park
13900 Newton Street
Overland Park, KS 66223
Lexington Farms
8500 W 131st St
Overland Park, KS 66213
Villas at Carrington Square
9801 W 136th St
Overland Park, KS 66221
Sheridan Ridge
8403 Carter Street
Overland Park, KS 66212
Stonebriar Woods
12401 W 120th St
Overland Park, KS 66213
Promontory Apartments
8961 Metcalf Avenue
Overland Park, KS 66212

Similar Pages

Overland Park 1 BedroomsOverland Park 2 Bedrooms
Overland Park Apartments with BalconyOverland Park Apartments with Parking
Overland Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Johnson County Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City