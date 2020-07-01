Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

9330 Lamar Ave Available 04/12/20 4 Bed Home Completely Updated - Walk into the feel of a NEW home with floor to ceiling luxurious upgrades. Designer colors, quality tile in the entryway & bathrooms, updated fixtures, beautiful refinished hardwood floor in living room, family room and all bedrooms. Large Open Kitchen with granite, sink, fixtures and new appliances. New windows, New HVAC High Efficiency, New Driveway, New Roof. Fenced yard pets are welcome. Large Sub-Basement with Plenty of Storage. New Bathrooms with Quality fixtures.



Pets are Allowed with Pet deposit.



Video tour and apply online at RoyalGateKC.com



(RLNE2381635)