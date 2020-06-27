9217 Kessler Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated

Move in ready 4-bedroom s/s split in OP! Huge corner lot, 2 living rooms, unfinished basement, 2 car garage and fenced in yard. All kitchen appliances included, including washer and dryer. Shawnee Mission School; Pawnee, Westridge and SMW. Large master bedroom with 2 closets. Nicely updated kitchen. Don’t miss out



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,795, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.