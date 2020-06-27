All apartments in Overland Park
Last updated July 17 2019 at 7:31 PM

9217 Kessler Lane

9217 Kessler Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9217 Kessler Lane, Overland Park, KS 66212
Heritage Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Move in ready 4-bedroom s/s split in OP! Huge corner lot, 2 living rooms, unfinished basement, 2 car garage and fenced in yard. All kitchen appliances included, including washer and dryer. Shawnee Mission School; Pawnee, Westridge and SMW. Large master bedroom with 2 closets. Nicely updated kitchen. Don’t miss out

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,795, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9217 Kessler Lane have any available units?
9217 Kessler Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 9217 Kessler Lane have?
Some of 9217 Kessler Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9217 Kessler Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9217 Kessler Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9217 Kessler Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 9217 Kessler Lane is pet friendly.
Does 9217 Kessler Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9217 Kessler Lane offers parking.
Does 9217 Kessler Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9217 Kessler Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9217 Kessler Lane have a pool?
No, 9217 Kessler Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9217 Kessler Lane have accessible units?
No, 9217 Kessler Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9217 Kessler Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9217 Kessler Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
