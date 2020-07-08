9156 W 78th Ter

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d22d3290f5 ---- THIS HOME IS OCCUPIED SO SHOWINGS REQUIRE APPROVAL BY THE CURRENT RESIDENTS, WITH 24 HOUR NOTICE. You'll appreciate So much space in this remodeled 2-story duplex. The main level features a long eat-in kitchen with all new appliances, formal dining room, and living room with fireplace and walk-out to deck. The upper floor has an extra large master with private bath and walk-in closet, hall bath and 2 good sized additional bedrooms. The basement level has a finished rec room, 4th bedroom or office/bonus room, plus storage and laundry.Located at the end of a cul-de-sac just over a mile from Downtown Overland Park and easy access to I-35. AVAILABLE; October 1st (possibly sooner) LEASE TERM: One year or more PETS: Up to 2 depending on breed, size, age BASEMENT: Finished FENCED YARD: No LAWN MAINTENANCE: Not provided Please see all of our current rental listings at www.RentalHomeKC.com Application Fee: $35/Adult Non-refundable