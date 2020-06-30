9119 West 78th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

TEXT 913-488-2560 to schedule an appointment, leave a text message to be called, or ask questions.



This property is well maintained and move-in ready. Three of the Bedrooms are large enough for king size furniture, 2 have double closets and 1 has a walk-in closet. All 4 bedrooms have lighted ceiling fans.



The Family room has hardwood floor and a gas fireplace, with a wide window looking out to the back yard and deck.



The living room is carpeted. All carpeting is cleaned and only 1 year old.



The bathrooms, kitchen, dining room and entryway are ceramic tiled. Two of the bedrooms are carpeted and two have hardwood floors.



The kitchen has lots of cabinet space, along with a nice pantry. It has a large double door refrigerator with ice and water dispenser on the door. It has a self cleaning smoothtop range. A top of the line dishwasher and a microwave. All appliances are energy efficient.



One of the bathrooms has a linen closet, tub, shower, handheld shower head, sink and toilet. The other has a tiled shower, hand held shower head, sink and toilet with room for a chest/chair, etc



One hallway has 2 coat closets.



It has a single car garage with storage.



There is a deck out the backdoor.



The central air, gas furnace and (large) gas hot water heater are energy efficient. Gas appliances cost more to purchase, but more economical to run.



As the owner, I always provide appliance upgrades, that are energy efficient to save my tenants dollars, not myself, and I treat my tenants the way I would want to be treated myself.



PETS May or may not be allowed. We can talk about it, but they must be under 35lbs., small, (miniature), spayed or neutered and live in the house. Cats must be declawed and live inside the house.



Just text me any other questions to 913-488-2560.



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/overland-park-ks?lid=12962689



(RLNE5466367)