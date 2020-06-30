All apartments in Overland Park
Find more places like 9119 West 78th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Overland Park, KS
/
9119 West 78th Street
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM

9119 West 78th Street

9119 West 78th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Overland Park
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9119 West 78th Street, Overland Park, KS 66204
Timberland Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
TEXT 913-488-2560 to schedule an appointment, leave a text message to be called, or ask questions.

This property is well maintained and move-in ready. Three of the Bedrooms are large enough for king size furniture, 2 have double closets and 1 has a walk-in closet. All 4 bedrooms have lighted ceiling fans.

The Family room has hardwood floor and a gas fireplace, with a wide window looking out to the back yard and deck.

The living room is carpeted. All carpeting is cleaned and only 1 year old.

The bathrooms, kitchen, dining room and entryway are ceramic tiled. Two of the bedrooms are carpeted and two have hardwood floors.

The kitchen has lots of cabinet space, along with a nice pantry. It has a large double door refrigerator with ice and water dispenser on the door. It has a self cleaning smoothtop range. A top of the line dishwasher and a microwave. All appliances are energy efficient.

One of the bathrooms has a linen closet, tub, shower, handheld shower head, sink and toilet. The other has a tiled shower, hand held shower head, sink and toilet with room for a chest/chair, etc

One hallway has 2 coat closets.

It has a single car garage with storage.

There is a deck out the backdoor.

The central air, gas furnace and (large) gas hot water heater are energy efficient. Gas appliances cost more to purchase, but more economical to run.

As the owner, I always provide appliance upgrades, that are energy efficient to save my tenants dollars, not myself, and I treat my tenants the way I would want to be treated myself.

PETS May or may not be allowed. We can talk about it, but they must be under 35lbs., small, (miniature), spayed or neutered and live in the house. Cats must be declawed and live inside the house.

Just text me any other questions to 913-488-2560.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/overland-park-ks?lid=12962689

(RLNE5466367)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9119 West 78th Street have any available units?
9119 West 78th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 9119 West 78th Street have?
Some of 9119 West 78th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9119 West 78th Street currently offering any rent specials?
9119 West 78th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9119 West 78th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9119 West 78th Street is pet friendly.
Does 9119 West 78th Street offer parking?
Yes, 9119 West 78th Street offers parking.
Does 9119 West 78th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9119 West 78th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9119 West 78th Street have a pool?
No, 9119 West 78th Street does not have a pool.
Does 9119 West 78th Street have accessible units?
No, 9119 West 78th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9119 West 78th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9119 West 78th Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Highlands
10020 W 80th St
Overland Park, KS 66204
Lexington Farms
8500 W 131st St
Overland Park, KS 66213
Cyan South Creek
13220 Foster Street
Overland Park, KS 66213
Highland Park
10334 Goddard Street
Overland Park, KS 66214
Creekside
11920 Oakmont Street
Overland Park, KS 66213
The Club at Indian Creek
10380 Conser St
Overland Park, KS 66212
Savoy
7100 W 141st St
Overland Park, KS 66223
Hunter's Pointe
9800 W 118th St
Overland Park, KS 66210

Similar Pages

Overland Park 1 BedroomsOverland Park 2 Bedrooms
Overland Park Apartments with BalconyOverland Park Apartments with Parking
Overland Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Johnson County Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City