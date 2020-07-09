9101 161st St

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/dfd9d830da ---- Beautiful Blue Valley home with terrific dcor and impressive landscaping! Kitchen and hearth room offer fireplace, granite countertops, stainless appliances. Amazing butlers pantry with prep area and office space adjoins kitchen. Home boasts a huge master bedroom with sitting area and a luxurious master bath complete with Jacuzzi bathtub and adouble headedwalk-in tile shower! Three other bedrooms on upper level, one with privatebath and the other two share a jack-n-jill bath. Fifth bedroom with full bath on the basement level. Gorgeous finished basement family room withbar area/fridg and media center walks out to covered patio. Beautiful lawn with sprinkler system. Located within short walking distance of Blue Valley West High School. Great access to highway via new 159th St interchange on Hwy 69. Neighborhood amenities include pool. AVAILABLE: NOW LEASE TERM: One years, ending in June PETS: Considered depending on breed, size, age BASEMENT: Finished FENCED YARD: No LAWN MAINTENANCE: Not provided Please see all of our current listings at www.RentalHomeKC.com Application Fee: $35/Adult Non-refundable