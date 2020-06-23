All apartments in Overland Park
9009 West 147th Street
Last updated December 10 2019 at 12:30 AM

9009 West 147th Street

9009 West 147th Street · No Longer Available
Location

9009 West 147th Street, Overland Park, KS 66221
Wellington Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Stunning home with loads of updates. 3 car tandem garage on large, cul-de-sac lot. Renovated kitchen includes center island, designer tile, and hardwoods. Screened in porch steps from kitchen is perfect place to enjoy the private backyard. Huge owners suite with sitting area & spa like bath. Second level laundry room. Finished basement renovated to include 3/4 bath, non conforming 5th bedroom, and dry bar. Many HOA amenities!!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9009 West 147th Street have any available units?
9009 West 147th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 9009 West 147th Street have?
Some of 9009 West 147th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9009 West 147th Street currently offering any rent specials?
9009 West 147th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9009 West 147th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9009 West 147th Street is pet friendly.
Does 9009 West 147th Street offer parking?
Yes, 9009 West 147th Street does offer parking.
Does 9009 West 147th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9009 West 147th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9009 West 147th Street have a pool?
No, 9009 West 147th Street does not have a pool.
Does 9009 West 147th Street have accessible units?
No, 9009 West 147th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9009 West 147th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9009 West 147th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
