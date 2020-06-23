9009 West 147th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Stunning home with loads of updates. 3 car tandem garage on large, cul-de-sac lot. Renovated kitchen includes center island, designer tile, and hardwoods. Screened in porch steps from kitchen is perfect place to enjoy the private backyard. Huge owners suite with sitting area & spa like bath. Second level laundry room. Finished basement renovated to include 3/4 bath, non conforming 5th bedroom, and dry bar. Many HOA amenities!!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.