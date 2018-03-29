8912 W. 95th Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Newly updated home in OP! - This 4 Bedroom 2.1 Bath home has recently been updated! Upon walking in you are in the foyer with a coat closet to your right and you can go straight into the eat-in kitchen, left to the living and dining room or right up the stairs to the 2nd level. Off the kitchen is a covered back porch and large fenced in yard. Down a few more stairs is a den with a fireplace, the half bath and access to the two car garage. On the second floor is all of the bedrooms and a full bath in the hallway. The master is equipped with it's own full bathroom as well. This home is located close to local shopping, dining, and highway access.



This unit is available to move into but due to the recent coronavirus outbreak we will not be doing in person showings. Instead we have a video tour of the unit available, please inquire for video access . For more information or questions on the units please email us.



Additional information:

*No vouchers accepted on this property

*Pets welcomed but for an additional $25/pet per month & $250 non-refundable pet deposit

*No smoking inside the property, tenant responsible to keep outside clean of cigarette buds/trash.

*Central heating and cooling

*All utilities are tenants responsibility

*Lawn care is tenants responsibility



Qualifications:

*Must make 3x monthly rent in gross household income

*No eviction within the past 5 years

*No felonies

*At least 3 years of good rental history



