Last updated May 31 2020 at 9:53 AM

8904 W 93rd St

8904 West 93rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

8904 West 93rd Street, Overland Park, KS 66212
Heritage Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
8904 W 93rd St Available 07/01/20 Great Overland Park location - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in the heart of OP near 95th and Antioch. Approximately 1500 square feet of living space. Finished lower level with a 2nd fireplace, and second full bath. Home has a large fenced in backyard with sprinkler system, 2 car attached garage and and a side driveway for for extra parking. Rent is $1575/mo with a $1575 security deposit. Pets are welcome with an additional $25/mo in rent per pet and a $500 non-refundable pet fee. Low application fee of $25 per adult. We are able to do live showings. Sorry, we do not accept Section 8 vouchers.

(RLNE5779108)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8904 W 93rd St have any available units?
8904 W 93rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
Is 8904 W 93rd St currently offering any rent specials?
8904 W 93rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8904 W 93rd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8904 W 93rd St is pet friendly.
Does 8904 W 93rd St offer parking?
Yes, 8904 W 93rd St offers parking.
Does 8904 W 93rd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8904 W 93rd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8904 W 93rd St have a pool?
No, 8904 W 93rd St does not have a pool.
Does 8904 W 93rd St have accessible units?
No, 8904 W 93rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 8904 W 93rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8904 W 93rd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8904 W 93rd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 8904 W 93rd St does not have units with air conditioning.

