Amenities

pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

8904 W 93rd St Available 07/01/20 Great Overland Park location - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in the heart of OP near 95th and Antioch. Approximately 1500 square feet of living space. Finished lower level with a 2nd fireplace, and second full bath. Home has a large fenced in backyard with sprinkler system, 2 car attached garage and and a side driveway for for extra parking. Rent is $1575/mo with a $1575 security deposit. Pets are welcome with an additional $25/mo in rent per pet and a $500 non-refundable pet fee. Low application fee of $25 per adult. We are able to do live showings. Sorry, we do not accept Section 8 vouchers.



(RLNE5779108)