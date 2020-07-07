All apartments in Overland Park
Find more places like 8817 W 118th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Overland Park, KS
/
8817 W 118th Street
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:27 PM

8817 W 118th Street

8817 West 118th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Overland Park
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8817 West 118th Street, Overland Park, KS 66210

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
8817 W 118th Street Available 06/01/20 Prime OP location - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home for rent in the heart of Overland Park near 119th and Antioch. The home is located at the end of a cul-de-sac in Hunter's Pointe Subdivision. Only minutes from 69 Highway and located in the award winning Blue Valley School District. The home feeds into Indian Valley Elementary, Oxford Middle and Blue Valley Northwest High School. Over 2000 sq ft of living space along with a large unfinished basement for extra storage or a play area. Large fenced backyard with deck and the yard has an in ground sprinkler system. Updated kitchen has new stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Newer windows, wood floors, carpet and paint. All the trim in the house is being painted white. Oversized 2 car garage (25' deep) with openers. Home is available June 1st but could possibly be ready earlier. Rent is $2195/mth with a $2195.00 security deposit. No application fee. We do not accept Section 8. Small dogs allowed with a $500 non-refundable pet fee and an additional $25/mth in rent per pet.

(RLNE5719462)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8817 W 118th Street have any available units?
8817 W 118th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 8817 W 118th Street have?
Some of 8817 W 118th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8817 W 118th Street currently offering any rent specials?
8817 W 118th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8817 W 118th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8817 W 118th Street is pet friendly.
Does 8817 W 118th Street offer parking?
Yes, 8817 W 118th Street offers parking.
Does 8817 W 118th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8817 W 118th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8817 W 118th Street have a pool?
No, 8817 W 118th Street does not have a pool.
Does 8817 W 118th Street have accessible units?
No, 8817 W 118th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8817 W 118th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8817 W 118th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Sovereign at Overland Park Apartments
13310 Melrose Ln
Overland Park, KS 66213
Jefferson Pointe
11810 Farley St
Overland Park, KS 66210
Boulders at Overland Park
16201 Travis Lane
Overland Park, KS 66085
Stonebriar
12490 Quivira Rd
Overland Park, KS 66213
Village at Lionsgate
14631 Broadmoor St
Overland Park, KS 66223
Crowne Chase
11621 West 118th Terrace
Overland Park, KS 66210
Highland Ridge
11846 Perry St
Overland Park, KS 66210
Whispering Hills
8800 W 124th St
Overland Park, KS 66213

Similar Pages

Overland Park 1 BedroomsOverland Park 2 Bedrooms
Overland Park Apartments with BalconyOverland Park Apartments with Parking
Overland Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Johnson County Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City