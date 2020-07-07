Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

8817 W 118th Street Available 06/01/20 Prime OP location - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home for rent in the heart of Overland Park near 119th and Antioch. The home is located at the end of a cul-de-sac in Hunter's Pointe Subdivision. Only minutes from 69 Highway and located in the award winning Blue Valley School District. The home feeds into Indian Valley Elementary, Oxford Middle and Blue Valley Northwest High School. Over 2000 sq ft of living space along with a large unfinished basement for extra storage or a play area. Large fenced backyard with deck and the yard has an in ground sprinkler system. Updated kitchen has new stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Newer windows, wood floors, carpet and paint. All the trim in the house is being painted white. Oversized 2 car garage (25' deep) with openers. Home is available June 1st but could possibly be ready earlier. Rent is $2195/mth with a $2195.00 security deposit. No application fee. We do not accept Section 8. Small dogs allowed with a $500 non-refundable pet fee and an additional $25/mth in rent per pet.



