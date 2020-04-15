All apartments in Overland Park
Find more places like 8701 W 90th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Overland Park, KS
/
8701 W 90th Street
Last updated August 9 2019 at 1:33 PM

8701 W 90th Street

8701 West 90th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Overland Park
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8701 West 90th Street, Overland Park, KS 66212
The Library District

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
{8701} North OP Total Remodel! Original Hardwood Floors, Fully Restored! Fenced Yard! - Be the first to live in this fully remodeled Johnson County Ranch!

Brand new kitchen with tile floors, stainless steel appliances and white cabinets.

Dining room and living room feature original hardwood flooring and vaulted ceiling with charming wood beams!

Updated bathroom with large vanity and modern finishes.

1 car garage. Unfinished basement perfect for storage. Fenced yard.

Pawnee Elementary
Westridge Middle
SM West High

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5064453)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8701 W 90th Street have any available units?
8701 W 90th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 8701 W 90th Street have?
Some of 8701 W 90th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8701 W 90th Street currently offering any rent specials?
8701 W 90th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8701 W 90th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8701 W 90th Street is pet friendly.
Does 8701 W 90th Street offer parking?
Yes, 8701 W 90th Street offers parking.
Does 8701 W 90th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8701 W 90th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8701 W 90th Street have a pool?
No, 8701 W 90th Street does not have a pool.
Does 8701 W 90th Street have accessible units?
No, 8701 W 90th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8701 W 90th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8701 W 90th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highlands Lodge
5000 Indian Creek Pkwy
Overland Park, KS 66207
Villas at Carrington Square
9801 W 136th St
Overland Park, KS 66221
Sandstone Creek Apartments
7450 W 139th Ter
Overland Park, KS 66223
Cyan South Creek
13220 Foster Street
Overland Park, KS 66213
Highland Park
10334 Goddard Street
Overland Park, KS 66214
Creekside
11920 Oakmont Street
Overland Park, KS 66213
Grant 79
9213 West 79th Street
Overland Park, KS 66204
Adara Overland Park
13401 Westgate Street
Overland Park, KS 66213

Similar Pages

Overland Park 1 BedroomsOverland Park 2 Bedrooms
Overland Park Apartments with BalconyOverland Park Apartments with Parking
Overland Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Johnson County Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City