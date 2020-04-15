8701 W 90th Street

Amenities

{8701} North OP Total Remodel! Original Hardwood Floors, Fully Restored! Fenced Yard! - Be the first to live in this fully remodeled Johnson County Ranch!



Brand new kitchen with tile floors, stainless steel appliances and white cabinets.



Dining room and living room feature original hardwood flooring and vaulted ceiling with charming wood beams!



Updated bathroom with large vanity and modern finishes.



1 car garage. Unfinished basement perfect for storage. Fenced yard.



Pawnee Elementary

Westridge Middle

SM West High



No Cats Allowed



