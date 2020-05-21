8618 Riley Street

Amenities
Refreshed ranch home in South Lake! Enjoy your back deck and large backyard overlooking South Lake in Overland Park. Walking/biking trails and direct dock access!
Spread out in your living room with a beautiful, decorative mantel and full wall of built-ins! Just off the living room is a separate dining room featuring built-in corner nooks with a pop of color. Large bonus room off the back boasts another fireplace and takes you out to your deck! Fish pond, large yard and shed for tons of storage!
2 bedrooms and 1 full bath have fresh paint, beautiful hardwood and nice closet space!
The kitchen brings an abundance of cabinet space with the fridge and stove provided.
The basement features a few bonus rooms for an office, playroom or additional storage!
Additional bath in the basement with a new walk-in shower being added!
W/D hookups!
2 car attached garage, large driveway for additional parking!
Quiet street with mature trees, but easy access to Metcalf and other main roads!
No pets, please. Serious inquires only!
Don t miss out on this rare opportunity to rent at South Lake!
Please excuse our dust as we upgrade, scheduling showings now!