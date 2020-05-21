8618 Riley Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Refreshed ranch home in South Lake! Enjoy your back deck and large backyard overlooking South Lake in Overland Park. Walking/biking trails and direct dock access!

Spread out in your living room with a beautiful, decorative mantel and full wall of built-ins! Just off the living room is a separate dining room featuring built-in corner nooks with a pop of color. Large bonus room off the back boasts another fireplace and takes you out to your deck! Fish pond, large yard and shed for tons of storage!

2 bedrooms and 1 full bath have fresh paint, beautiful hardwood and nice closet space!

The kitchen brings an abundance of cabinet space with the fridge and stove provided.

The basement features a few bonus rooms for an office, playroom or additional storage!

Additional bath in the basement with a new walk-in shower being added!

W/D hookups!

2 car attached garage, large driveway for additional parking!

Quiet street with mature trees, but easy access to Metcalf and other main roads!

No pets, please. Serious inquires only!

Don t miss out on this rare opportunity to rent at South Lake!

Please excuse our dust as we upgrade, scheduling showings now!