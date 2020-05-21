All apartments in Overland Park
Find more places like 8618 Riley Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Overland Park, KS
/
8618 Riley Street
Last updated June 21 2019 at 4:13 AM

8618 Riley Street

8618 Riley Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Overland Park
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8618 Riley Street, Overland Park, KS 66212
South Lake

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Refreshed ranch home in South Lake! Enjoy your back deck and large backyard overlooking South Lake in Overland Park. Walking/biking trails and direct dock access!
Spread out in your living room with a beautiful, decorative mantel and full wall of built-ins! Just off the living room is a separate dining room featuring built-in corner nooks with a pop of color. Large bonus room off the back boasts another fireplace and takes you out to your deck! Fish pond, large yard and shed for tons of storage!
2 bedrooms and 1 full bath have fresh paint, beautiful hardwood and nice closet space!
The kitchen brings an abundance of cabinet space with the fridge and stove provided.
The basement features a few bonus rooms for an office, playroom or additional storage!
Additional bath in the basement with a new walk-in shower being added!
W/D hookups!
2 car attached garage, large driveway for additional parking!
Quiet street with mature trees, but easy access to Metcalf and other main roads!
No pets, please. Serious inquires only!
Don t miss out on this rare opportunity to rent at South Lake!
Please excuse our dust as we upgrade, scheduling showings now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8618 Riley Street have any available units?
8618 Riley Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 8618 Riley Street have?
Some of 8618 Riley Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8618 Riley Street currently offering any rent specials?
8618 Riley Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8618 Riley Street pet-friendly?
No, 8618 Riley Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Overland Park.
Does 8618 Riley Street offer parking?
Yes, 8618 Riley Street offers parking.
Does 8618 Riley Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8618 Riley Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8618 Riley Street have a pool?
No, 8618 Riley Street does not have a pool.
Does 8618 Riley Street have accessible units?
No, 8618 Riley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8618 Riley Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8618 Riley Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Sovereign at Overland Park Apartments
13310 Melrose Ln
Overland Park, KS 66213
Stonebriar
12490 Quivira Rd
Overland Park, KS 66213
Residences at Prairie Fire
5750 W 137th St
Overland Park, KS 66223
Villas at Carrington Square
9801 W 136th St
Overland Park, KS 66221
Pebblebrook
7700 West 95th Street
Overland Park, KS 66212
Highland Park
10334 Goddard Street
Overland Park, KS 66214
Princeton Court
9550 West 87th Street
Overland Park, KS 66212
The Club at Indian Creek
10380 Conser St
Overland Park, KS 66212

Similar Pages

Overland Park 1 BedroomsOverland Park 2 Bedrooms
Overland Park Apartments with BalconyOverland Park Apartments with Parking
Overland Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Johnson County Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City