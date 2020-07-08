8440 Grandview Lane

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cbf1acc043 ---- Available immediately! 2 bedroom 1 bath Duplex with one car garage, great central location near shopping and highways. This home has been freshly painted and has updated fixtures. Huge, unfinished basement with washer and dryer and plenty of storage. Fenced in backyard with mature trees that provide wonderful shade on hot summer days. Close to shopping, entertainment, highways, and home to the highly rated Shawnee Mission schools, you won?t to pass this rental up! This property is on our self-show program. Showings need be approved to be accepted, showing approved M-F 9:00 am - 5 pm. Available: NOW! Lease Term: 12 Months Pet Policy: 1 under 25 lbs. - $500.00 Pet Deposit Utilities Included in Rent: Front lawn care Utilities Paid By Tenant: All Others Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.