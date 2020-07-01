All apartments in Overland Park
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:30 PM

8336 Lowell Ave

8336 Lowell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8336 Lowell Avenue, Overland Park, KS 66212
Santa Fe Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
two bed 1 bath studio down town overland park - Property Id: 161833

Comes furnished with appliances and equipped with a Nest smart thermostat to save you money on your energy bill. Fridge included. Washer and dryer can be negotiated. Cat allowed and all other pets negotiable.
Property Id 161833

No Dogs Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8336 Lowell Ave have any available units?
8336 Lowell Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 8336 Lowell Ave have?
Some of 8336 Lowell Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8336 Lowell Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8336 Lowell Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8336 Lowell Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 8336 Lowell Ave is pet friendly.
Does 8336 Lowell Ave offer parking?
No, 8336 Lowell Ave does not offer parking.
Does 8336 Lowell Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8336 Lowell Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8336 Lowell Ave have a pool?
No, 8336 Lowell Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8336 Lowell Ave have accessible units?
No, 8336 Lowell Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8336 Lowell Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8336 Lowell Ave has units with dishwashers.

