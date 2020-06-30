All apartments in Overland Park
Last updated September 15 2019 at 4:03 AM

8327 Robinson St

8327 Robinson Street · No Longer Available
Location

8327 Robinson Street, Overland Park, KS 66212
South Lake

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/31481600b2 ---- Nicely updated 2 bedroom 1 bath home. Features kitchen with granite countertops and equipped with refrigerator and stove, spacious living/dining area with hardwood floors, spacious bedrooms, unfinished basement and 1 car detached garage. Pet deposit $400 - $200 Non-refundable and $200 refundable and $25 per monthly pet fee. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community&rsquo;s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW&trade;) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Bath 2 Bedroom Pets Upon Approval Stove

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8327 Robinson St have any available units?
8327 Robinson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 8327 Robinson St have?
Some of 8327 Robinson St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8327 Robinson St currently offering any rent specials?
8327 Robinson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8327 Robinson St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8327 Robinson St is pet friendly.
Does 8327 Robinson St offer parking?
Yes, 8327 Robinson St offers parking.
Does 8327 Robinson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8327 Robinson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8327 Robinson St have a pool?
No, 8327 Robinson St does not have a pool.
Does 8327 Robinson St have accessible units?
No, 8327 Robinson St does not have accessible units.
Does 8327 Robinson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8327 Robinson St does not have units with dishwashers.

