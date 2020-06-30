8327 Robinson St

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/31481600b2 ---- Nicely updated 2 bedroom 1 bath home. Features kitchen with granite countertops and equipped with refrigerator and stove, spacious living/dining area with hardwood floors, spacious bedrooms, unfinished basement and 1 car detached garage. Pet deposit $400 - $200 Non-refundable and $200 refundable and $25 per monthly pet fee. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community’s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW™) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Bath 2 Bedroom Pets Upon Approval Stove