All apartments in Overland Park
Find more places like 8083 Robinson St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Overland Park, KS
/
8083 Robinson St.
Last updated June 18 2019 at 4:47 PM

8083 Robinson St.

8083 Robinson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Overland Park
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8083 Robinson Street, Overland Park, KS 66204
Historic Overland Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 2 Bedroom, 1 .5 Bath duplex with a large fenced backyard on a quiet street just blocks from downtown Overland Park and right across the street from Overland Park Elementary School. Includes a single car garage, great room, and half bath on the first floor. Two bedrooms, full bath, kitchen, and living room upstairs. Updated kitchen, windows, flooring, paint, appliances, and fixtures throughout. Refrigerator, dishwasher, and range provided. Mowing included.
Open house on Monday evening, June 17th from 6pm to 7pm.
For more information, call Tim at 816-679-1059, email at VetchPropertiesLLC@gmail.com, or apply online at greendoorkc.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8083 Robinson St. have any available units?
8083 Robinson St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 8083 Robinson St. have?
Some of 8083 Robinson St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8083 Robinson St. currently offering any rent specials?
8083 Robinson St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8083 Robinson St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8083 Robinson St. is pet friendly.
Does 8083 Robinson St. offer parking?
Yes, 8083 Robinson St. offers parking.
Does 8083 Robinson St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8083 Robinson St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8083 Robinson St. have a pool?
No, 8083 Robinson St. does not have a pool.
Does 8083 Robinson St. have accessible units?
No, 8083 Robinson St. does not have accessible units.
Does 8083 Robinson St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8083 Robinson St. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pointe Royal
8401 W 123rd St
Overland Park, KS 66213
The Lodge of Overland Park
7575 W 106th St
Overland Park, KS 66212
Village at Lionsgate
14631 Broadmoor St
Overland Park, KS 66223
Deer Creek
12849 Metcalf Avenue
Overland Park, KS 66213
Cyan South Creek
13220 Foster Street
Overland Park, KS 66213
Claremont
11909 West 109th Street
Overland Park, KS 66210
Creekside
11920 Oakmont Street
Overland Park, KS 66213
Savoy
7100 W 141st St
Overland Park, KS 66223

Similar Pages

Overland Park 1 BedroomsOverland Park 2 Bedrooms
Overland Park Apartments with BalconyOverland Park Apartments with Parking
Overland Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Johnson County Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City