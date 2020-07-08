All apartments in Overland Park
Find more places like 7911 West 92nd Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Overland Park, KS
/
7911 West 92nd Place
Last updated October 17 2019 at 8:15 PM

7911 West 92nd Place

7911 West 92nd Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Overland Park
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7911 West 92nd Place, Overland Park, KS 66212
Cherokee Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Quiet Neighborhood, Wonderful Home. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout! Beautiful Open Kitchen-Living Room Area. First Floor Laundry! Beautiful Landscaping. So many Features; Super Insulated Thermo Windows, Attic Fan, Patio, full basement and fenced in back yard. Up to 2 pets negotiable with owner approval (pet deposits and monthly fee apply)

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7911 West 92nd Place have any available units?
7911 West 92nd Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
Is 7911 West 92nd Place currently offering any rent specials?
7911 West 92nd Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7911 West 92nd Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 7911 West 92nd Place is pet friendly.
Does 7911 West 92nd Place offer parking?
No, 7911 West 92nd Place does not offer parking.
Does 7911 West 92nd Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7911 West 92nd Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7911 West 92nd Place have a pool?
No, 7911 West 92nd Place does not have a pool.
Does 7911 West 92nd Place have accessible units?
No, 7911 West 92nd Place does not have accessible units.
Does 7911 West 92nd Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 7911 West 92nd Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7911 West 92nd Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 7911 West 92nd Place does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Find a Sublet
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Deer Creek
12849 Metcalf Avenue
Overland Park, KS 66213
Stonepost Crossing
12800 12800 134th St
Overland Park, KS 66213
Louisburg Square
9301 Santa Fe Lane
Overland Park, KS 66212
Four Seasons
9512 W 87th St
Overland Park, KS 66212
The Ridge Overland Park
8900 W 102nd Ter
Overland Park, KS 66212
The Club at Indian Creek
10380 Conser St
Overland Park, KS 66212
Villa Medici
9550 Ash St
Overland Park, KS 66207
Adara Overland Park
13401 Westgate Street
Overland Park, KS 66213

Similar Pages

Overland Park 1 BedroomsOverland Park 2 Bedrooms
Overland Park Apartments with BalconyOverland Park Apartments with Parking
Overland Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Johnson County Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City