All apartments in Overland Park
Find more places like 7901 Grandview St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Overland Park, KS
/
7901 Grandview St
Last updated September 6 2019 at 9:44 AM

7901 Grandview St

7901 Grandview Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Overland Park
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7901 Grandview Street, Overland Park, KS 66204
Grantoch

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
LEASE PENDING - Lease Pending!!
https://renter.rently.com/properties/902888?source=marketing
Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. Visit www.adastrarealty.com

2 Bedroom, 1 bath Duplex available in a very quiet neighborhood! Large living room with clean carpets. Kitchen includes all appliances and upgraded flooring. Both bedrooms are spacious. Master bedroom has walk-in closet. 1 car garage found in the basement! Washer/Dryer hookups, and a large storage area.

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

(RLNE4893360)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7901 Grandview St have any available units?
7901 Grandview St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 7901 Grandview St have?
Some of 7901 Grandview St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7901 Grandview St currently offering any rent specials?
7901 Grandview St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7901 Grandview St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7901 Grandview St is pet friendly.
Does 7901 Grandview St offer parking?
Yes, 7901 Grandview St offers parking.
Does 7901 Grandview St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7901 Grandview St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7901 Grandview St have a pool?
No, 7901 Grandview St does not have a pool.
Does 7901 Grandview St have accessible units?
No, 7901 Grandview St does not have accessible units.
Does 7901 Grandview St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7901 Grandview St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Boulders at Overland Park
16201 Travis Lane
Overland Park, KS 66085
The Highlands
10020 W 80th St
Overland Park, KS 66204
Madison at Overland Park
13900 Newton Street
Overland Park, KS 66223
Whispering Hills
8800 W 124th St
Overland Park, KS 66213
Sheridan Ridge
8403 Carter Street
Overland Park, KS 66212
Ranch at Prairie Trace
13601 Foster St
Overland Park, KS 66223
Grant 79
9213 West 79th Street
Overland Park, KS 66204
Adara Overland Park
13401 Westgate Street
Overland Park, KS 66213

Similar Pages

Overland Park 1 BedroomsOverland Park 2 Bedrooms
Overland Park Apartments with BalconyOverland Park Apartments with Parking
Overland Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Johnson County Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City