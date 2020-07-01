Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

7814 W 144th Terrace Available 12/02/19 {7814} The Park at Forest Green + Short Term Lease Option + Amazing Finished Basement + Fenced Yard - Open 2- Story available immediately! Short term lease option



Stunning home on quiet street with great highway access and close to walking trails!



Main level features large kitchen with all SS appliances included, granite & Corian counters and Pantry. Great Room with charming fireplace, Study with built ins, Formal Dining Room, Half bath and laundry!



Master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, huge bathroom with double vanity, whirlpool tub and walk in closet. Three additional bedrooms and two full bathrooms



Finished basement is decked out with fitness room, family room with wet bar featuring granite counters, beverage and wine coolers, second office plus 5th bedroom and another full bathroom.



3 car garage. Fenced yard.



Lakewood Elementary

Leawood Middle

Blue Valley West High



