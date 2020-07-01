All apartments in Overland Park
Last updated April 9 2019 at 2:00 PM

7716 Kessler

7716 Kessler Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7716 Kessler Lane, Overland Park, KS 66204
Timberland Creek

Amenities

carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c043b0704a ----
2-Story duplex pluswalkout basement. Nice size living room, big kitchen w/pantryand 1/2 bath on main floor,all withwood-look laminate flooring. Three oversize bedrooms and full bath on upper level.Laundry and two unfinishedroomson walkout basement level. Remodel 6 months ago with new paint throughout, repainted kitchen cabinets,new carpet and lots of other updates. NOTE: This home is currently occupied so showing times are subject to tenant approval.
Application Fee: $35/adult Non-refundabke

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7716 Kessler have any available units?
7716 Kessler doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
Is 7716 Kessler currently offering any rent specials?
7716 Kessler is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7716 Kessler pet-friendly?
No, 7716 Kessler is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Overland Park.
Does 7716 Kessler offer parking?
No, 7716 Kessler does not offer parking.
Does 7716 Kessler have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7716 Kessler does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7716 Kessler have a pool?
No, 7716 Kessler does not have a pool.
Does 7716 Kessler have accessible units?
No, 7716 Kessler does not have accessible units.
Does 7716 Kessler have units with dishwashers?
No, 7716 Kessler does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7716 Kessler have units with air conditioning?
No, 7716 Kessler does not have units with air conditioning.

