Overland Park, KS
7714 W. 66th Ter
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:35 AM

7714 W. 66th Ter

7714 West 66th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

7714 West 66th Terrace, Overland Park, KS 66202
Arrowhead Trails

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute 2 Bedroom Home with Bonus Space! - This nice 2 bedroom home features almost 1,300 square feet of living space all on one level. Newly refinished hardwood floors, fresh neutral paint, updated bathroom, bonus room off one bedroom, bonus area off kitchen, and more. Fenced in yard and private driveway with off-street parking.

This house is just blocks from schools, Milburn Country Club, and easy access to Metcalf road while being in a quiet neighborhood. This home is on a street with no through access, so traffic is limited!

Pets allowed and approved on a case by case basis with added Pet Rent.

(RLNE2744556)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7714 W. 66th Ter have any available units?
7714 W. 66th Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 7714 W. 66th Ter have?
Some of 7714 W. 66th Ter's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7714 W. 66th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
7714 W. 66th Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7714 W. 66th Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 7714 W. 66th Ter is pet friendly.
Does 7714 W. 66th Ter offer parking?
Yes, 7714 W. 66th Ter offers parking.
Does 7714 W. 66th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7714 W. 66th Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7714 W. 66th Ter have a pool?
No, 7714 W. 66th Ter does not have a pool.
Does 7714 W. 66th Ter have accessible units?
No, 7714 W. 66th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 7714 W. 66th Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 7714 W. 66th Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
