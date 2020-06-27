7714 W. 66th Ter

Amenities

Cute 2 Bedroom Home with Bonus Space! - This nice 2 bedroom home features almost 1,300 square feet of living space all on one level. Newly refinished hardwood floors, fresh neutral paint, updated bathroom, bonus room off one bedroom, bonus area off kitchen, and more. Fenced in yard and private driveway with off-street parking.



This house is just blocks from schools, Milburn Country Club, and easy access to Metcalf road while being in a quiet neighborhood. This home is on a street with no through access, so traffic is limited!



Pets allowed and approved on a case by case basis with added Pet Rent.



(RLNE2744556)