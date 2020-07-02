7417 W. 102nd Court

Amenities

{7417} Avail. Immediately + Fully renovated Ranch Condo + Pool View - First Floor Ranch Condo located in the highly desired Pinebooke Community. This condo has been fully renovated with modern finishes. Updates include new flooring, updated kitchen, fresh paint, updated tiled bathroom with walk-in shower & new light fixtures! The community pool is just steps away from your patio door. 100% carefree living with lawn maintenance, snow removal & vivant security. Water, Gas & Trash are all included - Tenant is only responsible for Electricity!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5683609)