Overland Park, KS
7417 W. 102nd Court
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

7417 W. 102nd Court

7417 West 102nd Court · No Longer Available
Location

7417 West 102nd Court, Overland Park, KS 66212

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
{7417} Avail. Immediately + Fully renovated Ranch Condo + Pool View - First Floor Ranch Condo located in the highly desired Pinebooke Community. This condo has been fully renovated with modern finishes. Updates include new flooring, updated kitchen, fresh paint, updated tiled bathroom with walk-in shower & new light fixtures! The community pool is just steps away from your patio door. 100% carefree living with lawn maintenance, snow removal & vivant security. Water, Gas & Trash are all included - Tenant is only responsible for Electricity!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5683609)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7417 W. 102nd Court have any available units?
7417 W. 102nd Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 7417 W. 102nd Court have?
Some of 7417 W. 102nd Court's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7417 W. 102nd Court currently offering any rent specials?
7417 W. 102nd Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7417 W. 102nd Court pet-friendly?
No, 7417 W. 102nd Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Overland Park.
Does 7417 W. 102nd Court offer parking?
No, 7417 W. 102nd Court does not offer parking.
Does 7417 W. 102nd Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7417 W. 102nd Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7417 W. 102nd Court have a pool?
Yes, 7417 W. 102nd Court has a pool.
Does 7417 W. 102nd Court have accessible units?
No, 7417 W. 102nd Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7417 W. 102nd Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 7417 W. 102nd Court does not have units with dishwashers.

