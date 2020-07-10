All apartments in Overland Park
Last updated March 30 2019 at 1:16 PM

7114 Beverly St

7114 Beverly Street · No Longer Available
Location

7114 Beverly Street, Overland Park, KS 66204
Prairie View

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e7322a4032 ----
You will love the fresh decor but homey feel of this recently updated classic ranch. It features a big living room and large eat-in kitchen, laundry/mud room with Lots of storage, 2 good size bedrooms, additional bedroom/office and completely remodeled bath, all on the main floor. The kitchen includes upgraded cabinets, stove, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator. Attached single garage. Located on a treed lot close to 75th and Metcalf and downtown Overland Park. No Pets Please
Application Fee: $35/adult Non-refundable

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7114 Beverly St have any available units?
7114 Beverly St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 7114 Beverly St have?
Some of 7114 Beverly St's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7114 Beverly St currently offering any rent specials?
7114 Beverly St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7114 Beverly St pet-friendly?
No, 7114 Beverly St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Overland Park.
Does 7114 Beverly St offer parking?
Yes, 7114 Beverly St offers parking.
Does 7114 Beverly St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7114 Beverly St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7114 Beverly St have a pool?
No, 7114 Beverly St does not have a pool.
Does 7114 Beverly St have accessible units?
No, 7114 Beverly St does not have accessible units.
Does 7114 Beverly St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7114 Beverly St has units with dishwashers.

