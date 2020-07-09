6701 W. 78th Terr

Amenities

Newly updated home in OP! - This ranch style single family home has 3 bedrooms & 1 bathroom. There is a nice open concept leading from the living room to dining room to kitchen. There are newly refinished hard wood floors throughout and original parquet flooring in the kitchen & dining. The kitchen leads off to the laundry/mudroom. Off the mudroom are doors leading to the backyard & one leading to the garage. You will have a large back yard but it is not completely fenced in. With a garage and a nice sized driveway you will have plenty of parking space if you like to entertain! It's located in a nice, quiet neighborhood, very close to lots of restaurants and entertainment. The area is very family & kid friendly (there's an elementary school right around the corner).



**DUE to the recent COVID-19 situation we are postponing all in person initial showings. Instead a video tour will be available for prospective tenants to see. Please inquire in order to get a link to our video.



Additional information:

*No vouchers accepted on this property

*Pets welcomed but for an additional $25/pet per month & $250 non-refundable pet deposit

*No smoking inside the property, tenant responsible to keep outside clean of cigarette buds/trash.

*Central heating and cooling

*All utilities are tenants responsibility

*Lawn care is tenants responsibility



Qualifications:

*Must make 3x monthly rent in gross household income

*No eviction within the past 5 years

*No felonies

*At least 3 years of good rental history



