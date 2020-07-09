All apartments in Overland Park
Home
/
Overland Park, KS
/
6701 W. 78th Terr
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:58 AM

6701 W. 78th Terr

6701 West 78th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

6701 West 78th Terrace, Overland Park, KS 66204

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Newly updated home in OP! - This ranch style single family home has 3 bedrooms & 1 bathroom. There is a nice open concept leading from the living room to dining room to kitchen. There are newly refinished hard wood floors throughout and original parquet flooring in the kitchen & dining. The kitchen leads off to the laundry/mudroom. Off the mudroom are doors leading to the backyard & one leading to the garage. You will have a large back yard but it is not completely fenced in. With a garage and a nice sized driveway you will have plenty of parking space if you like to entertain! It's located in a nice, quiet neighborhood, very close to lots of restaurants and entertainment. The area is very family & kid friendly (there's an elementary school right around the corner).

**DUE to the recent COVID-19 situation we are postponing all in person initial showings. Instead a video tour will be available for prospective tenants to see. Please inquire in order to get a link to our video.

Additional information:
*No vouchers accepted on this property
*Pets welcomed but for an additional $25/pet per month & $250 non-refundable pet deposit
*No smoking inside the property, tenant responsible to keep outside clean of cigarette buds/trash.
*Central heating and cooling
*All utilities are tenants responsibility
*Lawn care is tenants responsibility

Qualifications:
*Must make 3x monthly rent in gross household income
*No eviction within the past 5 years
*No felonies
*At least 3 years of good rental history

(RLNE5805611)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6701 W. 78th Terr have any available units?
6701 W. 78th Terr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 6701 W. 78th Terr have?
Some of 6701 W. 78th Terr's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6701 W. 78th Terr currently offering any rent specials?
6701 W. 78th Terr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6701 W. 78th Terr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6701 W. 78th Terr is pet friendly.
Does 6701 W. 78th Terr offer parking?
Yes, 6701 W. 78th Terr offers parking.
Does 6701 W. 78th Terr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6701 W. 78th Terr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6701 W. 78th Terr have a pool?
No, 6701 W. 78th Terr does not have a pool.
Does 6701 W. 78th Terr have accessible units?
No, 6701 W. 78th Terr does not have accessible units.
Does 6701 W. 78th Terr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6701 W. 78th Terr does not have units with dishwashers.

