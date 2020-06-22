All apartments in Overland Park
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

6644 W 152nd St

6644 152nd Street · (913) 991-4754
Location

6644 152nd Street, Overland Park, KS 66223
Blue Valley

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6644 W 152nd St · Avail. Aug 7

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1708 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
6644 W 152nd St Available 08/07/20 3 bedroom Duplex with finished basement - 3 bed, 2 1/2 bath, 1 car garage, 2 car drive-way, Master bedroom has its own and bathroom, main level laundry hook-up. Finished basement with extra storage spaces
Spacious 3 bed 2 bath duplex available to move in August 7th 2020. Great location, very easy access to highway, near to great outdoor shopping centers, grocery stores, and very quiet location located on a cul de sac.
Call or email for showing.
Tenant pays gas, electric, trash, and water
Renters Insurance Required

$50.00 non-refundable application fee
Full month rent deposit
Half month rent on pet deposit

Do not accept Johnson County Vouchers

(RLNE3972016)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6644 W 152nd St have any available units?
6644 W 152nd St has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 6644 W 152nd St have?
Some of 6644 W 152nd St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6644 W 152nd St currently offering any rent specials?
6644 W 152nd St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6644 W 152nd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6644 W 152nd St is pet friendly.
Does 6644 W 152nd St offer parking?
Yes, 6644 W 152nd St does offer parking.
Does 6644 W 152nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6644 W 152nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6644 W 152nd St have a pool?
No, 6644 W 152nd St does not have a pool.
Does 6644 W 152nd St have accessible units?
No, 6644 W 152nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 6644 W 152nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6644 W 152nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
