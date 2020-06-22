Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

6644 W 152nd St Available 08/07/20 3 bedroom Duplex with finished basement - 3 bed, 2 1/2 bath, 1 car garage, 2 car drive-way, Master bedroom has its own and bathroom, main level laundry hook-up. Finished basement with extra storage spaces

Spacious 3 bed 2 bath duplex available to move in August 7th 2020. Great location, very easy access to highway, near to great outdoor shopping centers, grocery stores, and very quiet location located on a cul de sac.

Call or email for showing.

Tenant pays gas, electric, trash, and water

Renters Insurance Required



$50.00 non-refundable application fee

Full month rent deposit

Half month rent on pet deposit



Do not accept Johnson County Vouchers



