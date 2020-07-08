6601 West 80th Street

Amenities

Welcome Home! Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom cape cod in the heart of Overland Park and the top ranked Shawnee Mission East School District. Enjoy being steps from small shops and the OP Farmers Market in the cute and quiet Downtown East Neighborhood. Easy highway access allows for travel to both downtown KC and the Country Club Plaza in a short 15 minutes! This home offers a private oversized fenced-in backyard and screened porch perfect for entertaining. Inside, you will find an updated kitchen and newly renovated bathrooms. Spacious master bedroom with walk in closet and built in storage. Enjoy brand new high-end windows making it easy to let the cool fresh air in on beautiful days and keeping utility costs low. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen, updated bathrooms, garage, ample storage in basement, washer and dryer, oversized fenced yard, and screen porch. No Utilities included. Is dog friendly! Date Available: Aug 1st 2020. $1,595/month rent. $1,595 security deposit required. Tenant(s) will be required to pass background check prior to move in. Required qualifications include: household income of 3x rent amount, credit score over 600, and good references with no prior evictions. Please submit the form on this page use the following link: avail.co/apply/ouNFH to learn more and we will contact you about scheduling a showing.