Overland Park, KS
6601 West 80th Street
6601 West 80th Street

6601 West 80th Street · No Longer Available
Location

6601 West 80th Street, Overland Park, KS 66204

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
garage
cats allowed
Welcome Home! Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom cape cod in the heart of Overland Park and the top ranked Shawnee Mission East School District. Enjoy being steps from small shops and the OP Farmers Market in the cute and quiet Downtown East Neighborhood. Easy highway access allows for travel to both downtown KC and the Country Club Plaza in a short 15 minutes! This home offers a private oversized fenced-in backyard and screened porch perfect for entertaining. Inside, you will find an updated kitchen and newly renovated bathrooms. Spacious master bedroom with walk in closet and built in storage. Enjoy brand new high-end windows making it easy to let the cool fresh air in on beautiful days and keeping utility costs low. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen, updated bathrooms, garage, ample storage in basement, washer and dryer, oversized fenced yard, and screen porch. No Utilities included. Is dog friendly! Date Available: Aug 1st 2020. $1,595/month rent. $1,595 security deposit required. Tenant(s) will be required to pass background check prior to move in. Required qualifications include: household income of 3x rent amount, credit score over 600, and good references with no prior evictions. Please submit the form on this page use the following link: avail.co/apply/ouNFH to learn more and we will contact you about scheduling a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6601 West 80th Street have any available units?
6601 West 80th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 6601 West 80th Street have?
Some of 6601 West 80th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6601 West 80th Street currently offering any rent specials?
6601 West 80th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6601 West 80th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6601 West 80th Street is pet friendly.
Does 6601 West 80th Street offer parking?
Yes, 6601 West 80th Street offers parking.
Does 6601 West 80th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6601 West 80th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6601 West 80th Street have a pool?
No, 6601 West 80th Street does not have a pool.
Does 6601 West 80th Street have accessible units?
No, 6601 West 80th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6601 West 80th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6601 West 80th Street has units with dishwashers.

